Jonny Evans appointed Leicester City captain

Evans, who has made over 130 appearances for Leicester, was confirmed as the East Midlands side’s captain following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel, who joined French side Nice last week.

Quoted on the Leicester City website, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Jonny represents the real collective standard and values of this group of players, what we stand for.

Jonny Evans. (Pic by Pacemaker).