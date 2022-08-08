Jonny Evans appointed Leicester City captain

Evans, who has made over 130 appearances for Leicester, was confirmed as the East Midlands side’s captain following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel, who joined French side Nice last week.
Quoted on the Leicester City website, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Jonny represents the real collective standard and values of this group of players, what we stand for.
“He’s a player with great experience and he has huge respect in the changing room for what he’s achieved how he conducts himself. He was the natural guy to step forward.”