Jonny Evans is set to feature in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games after putting pen to paper at Old Trafford.

The signing of the Northern Ireland international, whose professional career started at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, was confirmed on the club’s website this afternoon (Tuesday).

The short-term deal will allow the 35-year-old, who has also had spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, to take part in United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the move, a club spokesperson said: “The Academy graduate had been training with the Under-21s whilst considering his options, following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal at Manchester United. (Press Eye).

“As part of the Academy training programme, he has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff.

Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday.

"Jonny will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his first spell at the club, the experienced defender won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups, making 198 first-team appearances in the process, before moving to The Hawthorns in 2015.