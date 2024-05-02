Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Taylor’s Avenue outfit earned the right to compete in the European play-off last four for the first time in the club’s history after they finished seventh in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership, amassing the side’s highest points total in the process.

Adam Lecky headed the home side in front on seven minutes before Stewart Nixon made it 2-0 on 45+1. The visitors pulled a goal back before the break through Danny Gibson on 45+3.

Ben Kennedy restored Stephen Baxter’s side’s two goal lead on 54 minutes and the result remained 3-1, despite pressure from Carrick.

Stuart King. (Pic: Press Eye).

Speaking to the club’s media officer after the clash, manager Stuart King said: “I am really disappointed to be beaten. I thought we gave it a good go. I was delighted to get a few of the kids on, because we were so short again tonight.

“I am full of pride. I am proud as punch for my players and everyone connected to the football club- we went down fighting.

"We had a massive crowd with us and they have clapped the players and shown their appreciation for the club.

“We are doing something right, we’re mixing it with the big boys. I am going to have a wee bit of time off then I am going to get stuck back in because there are things I want to do.