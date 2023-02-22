Larne moved six points clear of second-placed Cliftonville thanks to a 3-0 win on the road against Ballymena United last night (Tuesday).

Lee Bonis opened the scoring for the visitors five minutes before the break.

The east Antrim side went 2-0 up shortly after the restart when the ball deflected off United's Ryan Waide and into the net following a header from Bonis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Ryan made it 3-0 on 73 minutes, his third goal in as many games since making the move to Inver Park in the recent transfer window.

Players celebrate with Lee Bonis during the match with Ballymena United. (Pic by Pacemaker).

The result means Tiernan Lynch’s charges have a six-point gap over second-placed Cliftonville, with both teams having now played 29 games.

Larne’s goal difference is plus 37. The north Belfast side’s goal difference is plus 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the club’s media team, midfielder Joe Thomson said: “I thought we were full value for our win tonight.

"We’re at the stage of the season, take each game as it comes. We were looking for three points and we got them. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. It’s just another win.

"You don’t win anything in February. There’s still two or three months left of the season. No medals are handed out now, so nobody is getting ahead of themselves.

“We’re doing the things the gaffer is asking us to do. We’re being brave, we’re wanting to play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up for Larne is an east Antrim derby with Carrick Rangers at Taylor’s Avenue.