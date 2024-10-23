Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne FC supporters will be able to catch a glimpse of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy today (Wednesday) as the silverware tours round a number of venues in the east Antrim town.

Tiernan Lynch’s side take on Shamrock Rovers in their first ‘home’ tie of the Conference League at Windsor Park on October 24 in what will be an historic occasion for everyone linked with the Inver Park outfit.

The reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions became the first Irish League team to secure a berth in the group stages or league format of a European competition when they overcame Lincoln Red Imps 4-3 on aggregate in August.

They made their debut in the league format away to Molde on October 3, falling to a 3-0 defeat in Norway.

Pupils at schools across Larne have been able to get their hands on the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy ahead of Thursday's clash with Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Larne FC).

Ahead of this week’s match with the current League of Ireland champions at the National Stadium in south Belfast, the iconic silverware, which has been won by Roma, West Ham and Olympiacos since the compeition’s first season in 2021, is currently in east Antrim, with fans able to get seeing it as it tours the region.

In partnership with TNT Sports, the trophy will be visiting Ballylumford Sports and Social Club between 5.30pm and 6pm, Larne Tech Old Boys Bar from 6.10pm to 6.40pm, the Curran Court Hotel from 6.50pm to 7.20pm, the Olderfleet Bar from 7.30pm to 8pm and Inver Park from 8pm.

A spokesperson for Larne FC said: "Make sure to call into one of the bars to get your photo with the showpiece.”