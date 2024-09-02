Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne FC supporters are planning a European tour following their side’s win over Lincoln Red Imps on August 29, becoming the first Irish League club to reach the league/group phase of a European competition.

The reigning Irish Premiership champions secured qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League proper thanks to a 4-3 aggregate win over their opponents from Gibraltar, with Andy Ryan scoring a hat-trick in their 3-1 win in the second leg on August 29 at Inver Park to make history.

Fans are now looking forward to matches against Molde on October 3 (away), Shamrock Rovers on October 24 (Windsor Park), St Gallen on November 7 (Windsor Park), Olimpija Ljubljana on November 28 (away), Dinamo Minsk on December 12 (away, with the club awaiting confirmation if the tie will be behind closed doors) and Gent on December 19 (Windsor Park).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Larne Times, lifelong Larne FC supporter and former board member, Lyn Kernohan said: “To be the first team from the Irish League to qualify to the competition proper for any European competition, it's genuinely the stuff of dreams.

Larne fans are looking forward to cheering their side on in Europe. (Pic: Pacemaker).

"I’m looking forward to heading on some away days. We’d a great time in Latvia where we took over 100 for the Champions League first qualifying round game with RFS in July and I’ll never forget my night in Kosovo when we won against FC Ballkani in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round in August.

“I never imagined we’d have success like this initially, but when you get to know Kenny Bruce you start to believe.

"Huge credit has to go to him for bringing something very special to the town. It’s just an amazing time to be a Larne fan and certainly makes those long night time trips to the likes of Castlederg totally worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating Tiernan Lynch’s charges following their history-making exploits, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Beth Adger MBE, said: “What an amazing win for Larne FC to secure qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"This is a tremendous achievement and congratulations goes to the players, management, back-office staff and all who helped the team meet this historic moment.

“We wish them the very best as they compete in the league phase and I look forward to seeing what the future brings for this fantastic club.”