Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the game, the Antrim Coast Dance Academy will be treating supporters to a live performance in the main carpark as they arrive through the gates at Inver Park.

There will also be children’s entertainment in the main carpark with the ever-popular Teqball tables and the inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement highlighting the programme of events, Larne FC added: “At half-time, Antrim Coast Dance Academy will be performing again, this time on the pitch as they entertain the crowd during the break.

Get your tickets for the game now at www.larnefc.com/tickets . Image supplied by Larne FC

“After the match, 1889 Sports and Social Club is the place to be! Straight after the action out on the pitch, the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland will be on the screens with 15% off all drinks during the game.

"There will also be live music throughout the night as Colin Graham and David Walker both take to the stage to entertain the crowd.

“We may have even more to announce in the build-up to the game and you can keep up with all of the latest news through Larne Football Club’s social media channels or through Larne Times as the official media partner for the event.