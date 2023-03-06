Larne made it through to the semi-finals of the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup thanks to a last-minute winner away to Harland and Wolff Welders on Friday.

The Danske Bank Irish Premiership leaders progressed to the last-four of the blue riband competition after Andy Ryan found the net in the 90th minute- his fifth goal for the Inver Park outfit in five games.

Speaking to the east Antrim side’s media director Ian Cahoon after the clash, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “When you’re playing a team from the league below, you’re kind of damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We probably laboured a little bit. Great credit to Harland and Wolff Welders. They made it extremely difficult for us. We said before the game, it was all about getting to the semi-final. It wasn’t pretty, but we did what we needed to in the end.”

Nedas Maciulaitis scored two second half goals for Carrick. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Larne welcome third-placed Linfield to Inver Park tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lynch added: “It’s a game we have to embrace. It’s one game at a time. Don’t get too carried away with the highs and try not to get too down in the lows. We go and enjoy it. That’s the main thing.”

Ballyclare Comrades exited the Irish Cup on Saturday after losing to Ballymena United at Dixon Park.

The Lough 41 NIFL Championship side took the lead on 38 minutes through Caomhan McGuinness. The Premier League outfit equalised on 64 minutes through Joshua Kelly with the score remaining 1-1 until the end of normal time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Andy McGrory penalty on 98 minutes made it 2-1 for David Jeffrey’s side before David McDaid found the net to make it 3-1 with just over five minutes of extra time remaining.

Ballymena will face Larne in their semi-final with the tie due to be played on April 1.

The Comrades welcome league leaders Loughgall to Dixon Park tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the Irish Premiership on Saturday, Carrick Rangers won 3-1 away to Portadown.

Emmett McGuckin opened the scoring for the visitors on 13 minutes before Mark Russell drew the game level on 24 minutes.

A Nedas Maciulaitis brace (54 and 72) ensured Stuart King’s side would take all three points back to east Antrim.

Advertisement

Advertisement