Larne FC fans enjoyed a Valentine’s Day trip to Stangmore Park on Tuesday to see their side return to east Antrim with all three points.

Scoreless at the break, Paul O'Neill opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot shortly after the interval.

Joe Thomson doubled the lead on 64 minutes before Andy Ryan made it 3-0 on 75 minutes.

The win keeps Tiernan Lynch’s charges top of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership standings, level on points with Cliftonville (59), but with a superiour goal difference over the north Belfast side (plus 13).

Stuart King. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Speaking to the club’s media team, Andy Ryan said: “I think between now and the end of the season, the most important thing is getting the three points. We came here and got the job done.

"Confidence in the squad is high. Games are built on clean sheets. We’re solid as a unit. We’ve been a lot more clinical with our chances over the last few weeks.”

Larne welcome second-placed Cliftonville to Inver Park on Saturday (3pm).

Carrick Rangers earned the bragging rights over Ballymena United in the Mid and East Antrim derby at Taylor’s Avenue.

Nedas Maciulaitis found the net for Stuart King’s team on 28 minutes.

Speaking to the club’s media team, assistant manager Scott Irvine said: “We’re over the moon with the result. It wasn’t the greatest game, but tonight was just about getting a result.

"Fair play to the lads. When they needed to, they threw their bodies on the line and they rode that wee wave that Ballymena threw at them.

"There are loads of positives and loads of things we can work on, but tonight was just about grinding out the three points.

"We have to stay grounded and humble and make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves. We know we have a tough game on Saturday (Linfield, Windsor Park 3pm).

"We need to kick on. For us to go to Windsor and get a result would be huge, but it’s going to be a massive task. We’ll give them as much respect as they deserve, but we’ll be going there with a game plan. The last few times we’ve gone to Windsor, we’ve given them a game, so hopefully we can do the same on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades secured a vital three points in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship thanks to a last-minute winner over Ards at Dixon Park.

The home side won 3-2 thanks to goals from Darius Roohi (27 and 58) and a 90th minute goal from Gary Donnelly.

Ards found the net through Patrick Cafolla (46) and Ross Arthurs (69).

Speaking to the club’s media officer Zoe Tisdale, Roohi said: “It was an important win. It’s been a while since we’ve got three points. Every game in this league is an opportunity to get three points because it’s so competitive, but at home we know we need to be doing better. I thought we deserved the three points tonight.”

The result moves Stephen Small’s side up to seventh in the standings.