The east Antrim outfit ran out 4-2 winners in south Belfast to stay one point ahead of Glentoran, who recorded a 1-0 win away to Newry.

A penalty from Ben Doherty on four minutes and a goal from Paul O'Neill on seven minutes handed the Invermen the perfect start.

Cameron Palmer pulled one back for The Blues on 42 minutes to give David Healy’s side hope of a revival, but this was quashed on the hour-mark when Lee Bonis found the net for the visitors.

Paul O'Neill and Leroy Millar were both on the scoresheet at Windsor Park. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press.

Leroy Millar added a fourth for Tiernan Lynch’s charges with 20 minutes left to play and although Ethan Devine found the net for Linfield on 85, it was little more than a consolation as Larne held on for all three points.

Speaking to Larne’s media team after the clash, Lynch said: “There are a lot of tired legs out there. The boys gave everything they had. We knew we needed to get something from this game and they delivered.

Advertisement

"It was a dream start. If you’ve a choice to be 2-0 up after eight minutes, you do. I think the result tells the tale. I don’t think you’ll ever come to Windsor Park and have 93 or 94 minutes of everything going your way. Linfield are champions for a reason.”

Praising Bonis and O’Neill, Lynch added: “I think the longer they play together, the better they’ll get. All good strike partnerships take time to understand each others runs and movements and communication. I think they’ll only get better as a pair. But I think, first and foremost, what they give you is that hunger and that desire. When they pull that shirt over their head, it means everything to them.”

Larne travel to east Belfast to take play second-placed Glentoran on Friday (7.45pm) in what is already a mouth-watering fixture at this early stage of the season.

Carrick Rangers suffered a 4-2 defeat on the road against Glenavon on October 22.

Matthew Fitzpatrick had the home side a goal to the good on 13 minutes before Andy Mitchell equalised two minutes later.

Eoin Bradley restored Glenavon’s lead on 28 minutes before Lloyd Anderson levelled the tie shortly after the break.

Advertisement

Jack Malone put Gary Hamilton’s side 3-2 up on 82 minutes before Matthew Snoddy ensured all three points would be staying in Lurgan when he found the net in stoppage time.

Speaking the Carrick’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “Defencively, the first two goals were really poor. We’re scoring goals, we’re being creative and we look a really good unit. We’ve done okay so far. We’re not going to get carried away, but we’re disappointed we didn’t get anything. We dust ourselves down and we go again.”

Rangers face Cliftonville away on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades recorded a 5-2 win over Dundela in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship at Dixon Park on Saturday.

The visitors were 2-0 up inside the first 30 minutes, before goals from Ian Fletcher (43), Darius Roohi (54 and 90+3), Cathal Farren (60) and Calvin McCurry (78) sealed the victory for Ballyclare.

Advertisement