Larne FC returned to the top of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership table following their 3-0 win over Glenavon at Inver Park on Friday.

A brace from Leroy Millar (14 and 41) and a second half goal for Lee Bonis (74) ensured the east Antrim side went back to the top of the standings.

Coupled with Cliftonville’s defeat to Linfield on Saturday, Tiernan Lynch’s charges are tied at the top with the north Belfast side on 56 points, although the Invermen have a plus 13 goal difference over The Reds and have played a game fewer.

Speaking to the club’s Media Director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “I’m delighted for the players, the fans and everyone involved. It wasn’t an easy game. Glenavon came and put it up us, but I thought we were very clinical.

Leroy Millar. (Pic by Pacemaker).

"It was a game we knew we’d have to come out with three points. It’s another clean sheet and three goals.”

Larne travel to Dungannon Swifts tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

In the other Friday evening game, Carrick Rangers won 2-0 away to Newry City.

Two goals from Emmett McGuckin (27 and 47) earned all three points for Stuart King’s side, their first win since beating Portadown on November 19.

Speaking to the club’s media team, assistant manager Scott Irvine said: "We’ve equalled the number of wins from last season and we have 13 games left. It shows the progression.

"If we want to keep moving forward, we’ve to come to places like this and get results. It could’ve been a little bit more comfortable, but overall we’re delighted.”

Praising the supporters who travelled to Newry, Irvine added: “It doesn’t go unnoticed. When we were out doing our warm-up and you see fans coming in, you go ‘fair play’ because it’s quite easy to sit in the house and just check the results.

"I think everyone can see the club’s progressing and it’s clear to see we’re a team that’s properly competitive in the league. I like to think it’s enjoyable to watch so hopefully there’s more fans come to games, but we can’t thank those fans enough.”

Carrick welcome Ballymena United to Taylor’s Avenue tomorrow (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades lost 2-0 away to Ballinamallard in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship on Saturday.