Larne returned to winning ways at the top of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership standings thanks to a 1-0 win over Glenavon on Friday.

A Sean Ward own goal in the final 10 minutes of the clash at Mourneview Park was enough to see the east Antrim side return down the A8 with all three points.

Speaking to the club’s media director Ian Cahoon, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “We knew if we were to get anything out of the game we had to out-work them and out-fight them and we definitely outfought them. We let ourselves down last week, nobody needed to tell us. They’re a really honest group of boys and they knew they had to put last week right.

"We’re never going to win 38 games, nobody wins 38 games in the Irish League. You’re going to get defeats, there are too many good teams, but it’s how you react to those defeats.”

Larne players celebrate at Mourneview Park. (Pacemaker Press).

Lynch’s charges welcome Newry City to Inver Park on Saturday (3pm).

Larne’s east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers suffered a 3-1 loss to Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Eetu Vertainen scored a brace in the first half on 2 minutes and 28 minutes before Ben Tilney found the net for the visitors on 80. However, Robbie McDaid restored Linfield's two-goal lead in stoppage time to seal the win for David Healy’s outfit.

Speaking to the Taylor’s Avenue club’s media team, manager Stuart King stated: “I thought we weren’t good enough in the first half. We were a lot more competitive in the second half. It’s a disappointing day, but generally I got everything from my players, especially in the second half.

"We’ve gave it everything and it says a lot about my lads when they’re coming to Windsor, the biggest club in Ireland and we’ve put it up to them. Disappointed we didn’t get anything, but delighted with their attitude.”

Next up for Carrick is is an away trip to Stangmore Park to face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Calvin McCurry rescued a point for Ballyclare Comrades in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship away to Knockbreda on Saturday.

Anto Burns put the home side one up shortly after the break before McCurry equalised with around half an hour remaining.

