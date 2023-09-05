Larne started September with a comfortable 4-0 win over Newry City at Inver Park on Saturday.

Paul O'Neill put the Irish League champions in front on 4 minutes before goals at the end of the half from Levi Ives (41) and Micheal Glynn (43) put the hosts 3-0 up at the break.

Ives scored his second of the afternoon on 76 minutes to record a 4-0 win for the east Antrim outfit.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the clash, coach Gary Haveron stated: "It was about being professional today, giving Newry every respect with the preparation we put into the game. The boys carried out a game plan, 4-0 and a clean sheet.

Levi Ives scored twice for Larne. (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press).

“We had to be on it today and I think we were. We set the tone in the first half.”

Larne will be aiming to defend their Co Antrim Shield title as the first round gets underway tonight (Tuesday 7.45pm). Tiernan Lynch’s charges face Linfield at Windsor Park a repeat of last season’s final.

Haveron added: “I think the gaffer will see it as an opportunity to give boys game time. We’ve won the Co Antrim Shield for the last three years in a row. It’s a competition we’ve had great success in.

"Having a squad where you have two quality players for every position, it’s really important that those boys get the game time too. Windsor Park is always going to be a big challenge. We’ll go there and prepare as best we can.”

Larne will face Knockbreda in the first round of the League Cup on October 3.

Carrick Rangers secured a late 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Taylor’s Avenue in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership on Friday (September 1).

The home side took the lead on 16 minutes when Caolan Marron put the ball into his own net following good play from Kurtis Forsythe.

The visitors levelled the match through Joseph Moore on 32 and the score remained 1-1 until the closing stages when David Cushley scored from the spot on 90 to ensure the east Antrim side would take all three points.

Speaking to the club’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “It was a really good performance at home and it’s a great result for us. We look big and strong and some of our play was outstanding. It’s promising.”Cliftonville are the visitors to the Loughview Leisure Arena tonight (Tuesday 7.45pm) in the Co Antrim Shield.

King added: “It’s a game we can go and attack. They’ve done us big style at their place, so let’s see if we can reverse that. We’re not going to sit back and be cannon fodder. We’re going to attack.”

Carrick have been drawn to play Moyola Park in the first round of the League Cup on October 3.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades defeated Ballinamallard United 2-1 at Dixon Park in the Playr Fit NIFL Championship on Saturday.

Michael Morgan put the hosts 1-0 up on 6 minutes. Calvin McCurry doubled Ballyclare’s advantage on 64 before Alex Holder’s consolation goal for the Fermangh side on 74.

The Comrades travel to face Bangor in the Co Antrim Shield tonight (Tuesday 7.45pm).