Larne are now seven points clear of second-placed Linfield following last night’s (Tuesday) 0-0 draw between the two sides at Inver Park.

The east Antrim side also opened up a seven point gap from third-placed Cliftonville, who have played a game fewer than Larne and The Blues.

Speaking to Larne’s media team, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “I thought the performance was superb. I’m disappointed with the result, but we couldn’t have asked any more of the players. I thought, to a man, they did everything that was asked of them. I thought we played some really good football, at times. I thought we were very dominant for long periods. As a group, probably the only thing we were disappointed in was that we weren’t more clinical and we were disappointed we didn’t take all three points.

"When you get to big games like this, the chances are less and less, so you have to take your chances when they come. I’m not going to look for any negatives. I’m looking at all the positives. There are way more positives than negatives.

Chris Shields tussles for possession with Paul O'Neill. (Pic by PressEye).

"It shows the character of the players in the dressing room that they are sitting disappointed after a draw.

"We are well aware that we haven’t achieved anything yet and there’s still a huge amount of football to be played. We’ll let other people do whatever talking they want to do and we’ll get ourselves ready for Ballymena on March 17.

"Ballymena are a really difficult team to play against. It’s one we have to be at our very best to get something from.”

Larne’s east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers fell to a 5-1 loss against Glentoran at Taylor’s Avenue.

The visitors took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Rhys Marshall (4 and 13).

James Singleton put the east Belfast side 3-0 up on 51 before Lloyd Anderson pulled one back for Stuart King’s charges on the hour-mark.

Late goals from Daniel Purkis (90+1) and Bobby Burns (90+4) made it a comfortable win for the Oval men.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, King said: “I thought Glentoran fully deserved it. We weren’t at the races. We bin it and we move on because we have a big game on Saturday. If someone had told me that we’d have 34 points after 30 games, I’d have been delighted. That’s what we had all of last year.

"I’d rather give it a go and get beaten five than sit and accept a 3-1 defeat, that’s not me. I want to win games. I want to get points on the board.

"We play Glentoran a week on Saturday again and we have to improve a lot if we’re to get anything.

"I expect a big reaction, not only against Dungannon on Saturday, but against Glentoran the next week.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades rescued a point against Lough 41 NIFL Championship leaders Loughgall at Dixon Park.

Darius Roohi had the home side ahead on 11 minutes, but the teams went in 1-1 at the break following Ben Murdock’s goal on 34.

The visitors took the lead through Aaron Duke on 55, but Bobby Higgins found the net for Stephen Small’s charges on 90+4 to ensure both teams would pick up a point.

