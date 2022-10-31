Conor McMenamin inspired the east Belfast side to the emphatic win, which saw Mick McDermott’s team leapfrog their opponents to go first in the table.

McMenamin broke the deadlock on 10 minutes before turning provider for Jay Donnelly on 59 and Daniel Purkis on 67. The Northern Ireland player rounded off the scoring on 83 minutes to seal the 4-0 win.

The loss, coupled with Crusaders’ victory over Dungannon, saw Tiernan Lynch’s charges drop to third.

Harry Wylie scoring his side's third goal. (Paul Harvey).

Speaking to Larne’s Media Director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “I thought it was a game of two halves. I thought we were very much in the game and quite dominant in the first half. In the second half we conceded goals and that hasn’t been like us all season.

"It’s almost impossible to be critical of this group of players. They have been absolutely and utterly outstanding all season and tonight was a bad night at the office. We have to put it behind us and we move on.

"It’s not one that we’ll want to watch too often, but it’s probably a good opportunity for us to see about the character of our team and how we deal with this little bit of adversity.”

Larne welcome Crusaders to Inver Park on Friday (7.45pm).

Darius Roohi opened the scoring. (Paul Harvey).

Lynch added: "We just have to dust ourselves off and get organised for Crusaders. I don’t think tonight will affect this bunch of players. They feel let themselves and the fans down, but we’ll go again.”

Carrick Rangers fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday.

The east Antrim side went into the game following the news their former player Frankie Wilson had passed away on Friday.

Ryan Curran found the net for the Reds from the spot with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Darius Roohi scoring his second. (Paul Harvey).

The visitors thought they had levelled late on when Reece Glendinning headed home, but following a consulation between the match officials, his effort was ruled out for offside.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “We limited them to very little. My lads have emptied their tank again. I asked them to make us proud today, because of the circumstances and I thought, to a man, they were outstanding and I think they’ve been let down.

"We’ll set ourselves up for next week, but I’m proud of my players today. I’m proud of everybody involved in the club. I’ve found it tough the last couple of days and they’ve gave me everything on the pitch and that’s all I can ask.”

Rangers welcome Coleraine to Taylors Avenue on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades recorded a 5-0 win over Harland and Wolff Welders at the Blancflower Stadium on Friday.

Darius Roohi found the net on 12 minutes before Calvin McCurry put the Comrades 2-0 up on 26 minutes. Harry Wylie made it three on 55 and Roohi scored his second with half an hour remaining. Cathal Farren completed the scoring for Stephen Small’s side on 76.