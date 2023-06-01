Larne FC has confirmed they will play their home European fixtures this summer at Solitude.

Last month, the east Antrim side announced that Inver Park is unable to host home games in European competition this season.

Commenting at the time, a club spokesperson stated the development was due to the stadium’s synthetic surface “failing one element of the required FIFA Pro Standard pitch test.”

In a statement issued on the club’s website today (Thursday), General Manager Niall Curneen confirmed Cliftonville’s stadium, Solitude, will host Larne’s home European games.

Solitude, Belfast. (Pic Google).

Mr Curneen explained: ““Firstly, I’d like to thank Cliftonville and David Begley for accommodating and allowing us to use their facilities for our upcoming European campaign.

“The licensing process is always a stressful period each year, which is made significantly easier by the guidance provided by the IFA and its staff, whose continued support we are thankful for. I’d also like to thank our own club officials who have worked tirelessly in finding a new venue for us to play our home games at this summer.

"Our number one priority was to ensure we secured a stadium which is as close to Larne as possible. With Solitude being just a 30-minute drive out of the town, we feel this will be very accessible for our supporters who wish to attend each game.”

He added: “As a club, we’ll be committed to making additional travel arrangements for supporters to once again ensure that everyone who wants to attend our home games can do so. Further details of these arrangements will be announced once we have concrete fixture details to work from.

“Alongside accommodating supporters, Solitude provides the obvious benefit of remaining on an artificial playing surface which we felt was likely to be an important element of our ‘home advantage’ against any potential opponents we will face.

“It’s now full steam ahead towards what we hope will be another memorable summer of playing on the European stage, and we look forward to having you on that journey with us.”

Tiernan Lynch’s side earned their place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after claiming the 2022/23 Irish League title- the first in the club’s 134-year history.

