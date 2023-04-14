Tiernan Lynch’s charges, who went into the game against Crusaders nine points clear of second-placed Linfield, won 2-0 to open up an unassailable 12-point lead and claim the most prestigious prize in local football.

Andy Ryan, who signed for the east Antrim side in the January transfer window from Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical, opened the scoring for the visitors on 11 minutes.

Crusaders, who will be contesting the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United next month, were reduced to 10 men on 37 minutes following a straight red card for BJ Burns after he was adjudged to have thrown the ball at Shaun Want.

Larne’s Lee Bonis pictured after scoring his teams second goal during Friday night's game at Seaview. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Larne made their numerical advantage count, with Lee Bonis finding the net just after the hour-mark to double their lead and send the travelling support into raptures.

Ahead of the final whistle, Crusaders’ manager, Stephen Baxter, who was honoured before the tie after taking charge of his 900th game at the helm of the north Belfast side earlier this week, congratulated Tiernan Lynch for guiding Larne to the league victory.

Following an additional two minutes, Larne fans chanted ‘championees’ as their side clinched their first ever top-flight title and there were scenes of joy from all connected to the Inver Park side.

Larne’s Albert Watson pictured after his teams second goal during Friday night's game at Seaview in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Larne’s win, 134 years in the making, is the first time since Portadown’s title triumph in the 2001/2002 season that the Gibson Cup has been won by a team from outside of Belfast.