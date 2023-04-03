Larne FC’s run in this season’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup came to an end following a 2-0 loss to Ballymena United at Seaview on Friday.

Second-half goals from Craig Farquhar (69) and Dougie Wilson (83) ensured United would be contesting their third Irish Cup final in four seasons.

Speaking to Larne’s media director Ian Cahoon, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “We didn’t do enough to win the game. We’re disappointed for the fans who came in their numbers and got behind us and tried to drag us through, but it wasn’t to be. We’ve to take it on the chin and put it right.

"We never got going. We got what we deserved. We can’t make excuses, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. It’s what we do about it now. Most challenges thrown down at these boys, they’ve responded, and I hope they go again.

Tiernan Lynch.

"We got a lesson tonight and we’ve to make sure we learn from it and take it into the next five games. We know what we’ve to do. We know how difficult it’s going to be, but we’re up for the fight. We’ll be making sure we put this right.”

Table-toppers Larne face Glentoran at Inver Park on Friday (7.45pm) in the first of their Danske Bank Irish Premiership post-split matches.

Lynch added: “I think the fans will be our ‘twelfth man’ going into these next five games. Hopefully we can go an make them proud.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades’ top-six finish in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship was guaranteed on Saturday following Ballinamallard’s 3-2 loss to Knockbreda.

