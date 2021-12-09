Laurelhill College make solid start in Translink Schools’ Gold Cup

Laurelhill U13s drew 3-3 with St Malachy’s in the Translink Schools’ Gold Cup

The annual cup competition, which involves the eight post-primary schools across Northern Ireland who have been awarded the Gold Schools’ Quality Mark accreditation by the Irish FA Foundation, involves schools playing each other across three age groups (U13, U15, U17).

Laurelhill faced Belfast school St Malachy’s in the first set of fixtures in Group 2. And the two schools could not be separated, with both winning a game apiece and drawing the other.

The U13 sides drew 3-3, while Laurelhill triumphed 5-4 in the U15 encounter. St Malachy’s, however, proved to be the strongest at U17 level, winning the match 4-0.

Also in Group 2 Our Lady and St Patrick’s College Knock won two and drew one of their games away to east Belfast neighbours Ashfield Boys’ High. Those results left the current trophy holders top of the group going into the next round of fixtures.

Laurelhill are off to Belfast to take on Ashfield on matchday two. Those games are due to be played on 15 December.

Ross Redman, the Irish FA Foundation’s Schools’ Development Officer, said: “Matchday one was a fantastic advert for schools’ football. It was great to see the competition back up and running with very close and competitive games.