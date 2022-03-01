Laurelhill defeated in Schools’ Cup semi-final

The Lisburn school’s U18 team took on St Columb’s College in the last four of the competition at Mill Meadow in Castledawson.

But, despite having some decent periods of possession in the match, their opponents from Londonderry proved too strong and ran out 4-1 winners.

Laurelhill took an early lead in the encounter staged at the home of Moyola Park FC, Dylan Sinnerton finding the back of the net.

However it didn’t take long for the Londonderry boys to get back on level terms thanks to a Cormac Bradley strike.

After drawing level St Columb’s took control of the game and deservedly went in 2-1 ahead at the break. Joe Curran got their second.

Laurelhill came out with a renewed sense of belief in the second half and pushed forward in a bid to get back into the game, however the slick passing of St Columb’s exposed the Lisburn school at the back and Liam Mullan and Keenan McLaren both notched goals to leave the final score at 4-1.

The result meant St Columb’s secured a slot in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final for the third time in six years.

St Columb’s will now face St Louis Grammar in the decider - it is due to be played on Wednesday 16 March (venue TBC) – after the Ballymena school defeated east Belfast side Ashfield Boys’ High 1-0 in the other semi-final.

1. 22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columbâ€TMs at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Cormac Bradley in action St Columbs Rhys Lawson Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo Sales

2. 22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columbâ€TMs at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Ally McIlveen puts his side ahead Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo Sales

3. 22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columbâ€TMs at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Ally McIlveen celebrates after he puts his side ahead Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo Sales

4. 22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columbâ€TMs at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Ally McIlveen celebrates after he puts his side ahead Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye Photo Sales