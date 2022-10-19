Lisburn derby will be live streamed on YouTube as Lisburn Distillery take on Ballymacash Rangers

Lisburn derby to be live streamed on YouTube

As part of the NI Football League’s commitment to increasing the profile of the Lough 41 Championship and Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League it was announced that matches in both divisions would be broadcast live online.

The first live broadcast of the season will be the eagerly anticipated derby clash between newly promoted Ballymacash Rangers and Lisburn Distillery at the Bluebell Stadium on Tuesday 25 October (kick-off: 7.45pm).

In the first ever Lisburn derby under the NI Football League umbrella, unbeaten Ballymacash Rangers welcome their local neighbours from Distillery, managed by former Cliftonville midfielder Barry Johnston, at the Bluebell Stadium in a vital Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League clash.

The game will be available for free with former Linfield captain Michael Gault joining Johnny Dunlop on commentary.

