Lisburn Distillery announce four new additions to squad

Lisburn Distillery

Jourdan Shearer (striker) – Jourdan joins us from Loughgall, who he joined last summer after a three year spell with Ards.

The name may well ring a bell with Whites fans as Jourdan featured in our League Cup game at Lakeview Park earlier in the season, with the 19-year-old coming off the bench in the second half to score the final goal of the game.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to unforeseen non-football reasons it may be a few weeks before Jourdan is able to feature but Lisburn Distillery look forward to him seeing him pull on the white shirt in due course.

Caolan Conlon (Striker) – Another signing who will hopefully add more firepower in attack to the side, Caolan joins us from Kilmore Rec.

The 21 year old was also previously on the books of Ards, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Glenavon, with the latter he was part of Gary Hamilton’s squad who won the Mid-Ulster Cup in 2019 and came off the bench in the final against Warrenpoint. Caolan has also taken part in the prestigious Milk Cup tournament.

Lisburn Distillery are pleased that Caolan’s signing was completed before today’s cut-off time meaning he could be in line to feature in tomorrow’s league game against Bangor.

Ryan Jackson (Midfielder) – Also joining the ranks from Knockbreda is 21 year old Ryan Jackson.

Ryan signed for Knockbreda last summer after a period of time with Crusaders and also counts Glenavon and Larne amongst his former clubs.

Ryan recently featured for Knockbreda in their Irish Cup 5th round defeat against Dungannon Swifts and could also be in line to pull on a Distillery shirt for the first time tomorrow.

Carter Savage (Defender) – Finally at this stage, adding numbers to the heart of defence, is 23 year old Carter Savage.

Carter joins us after a brief spell with Tobermore and was previously on the books of our near neighbours Lisburn Rangers, Ballymacash Rangers and Taughmonagh.