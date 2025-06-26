​Local lad Micheál McCloy shines as Team Ireland win Bronze at the Euro's

Micheál McCloy in action for Team Ireland during the SUDS Euro’s.

​​Local lad Micheál McCloy was part of Team Ireland which shone during their time on the pitch at the 2025 Futsal SUDS European Championships.

The Irish delegation arrived back in Dublin airport on Sunday evening after becoming bronze medal winners in Ferrara, Italy.

ASD Format Ferrara, together with FISDIR, were the local organisers of the SUDS (Sports Union for Athletes with Down Syndrome) European Championships for players with Down syndrome.

A ‘fantastic’ experience

​Micheál pictured with his trophy and bronze medal.

Micheál McCloy from the Louth Meath branch of Down Syndrome Ireland spoke about his experience; “I have had a fantastic time here in Italy playing for Ireland. I got to play in seven games, score two goals and made my first appearance as an International Goalkeeper at the end of the week.”

Micheál and his teammates had a jam-packed week with Futsal games against USA, Portugal and Turkey, bookended with opening and closing ceremonies. Some of the games were in tough heat conditions but it did not temper the Irish team’s spirit.

Playing two games a day and finishing up with a friendly against the USA, made for a fantastic sporting experience.

Scoring the first goal for Ireland was Sean Toolin from the Waterford branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. Daniel O'Reilly, from the Donegal branch, assisted with a long-range pass from Micheál McCloy, came in next with the second goal of the game.

Team Ireland pictured on their return back to Dublin Airport.

Both goals went viral (over 4 million views) on the FAI TikTok this week, showcasing the amazing abilities of these talented players.

Wednesday morning saw the Irish team face Türkiye, the current European champions. The fast-paced games saw Hughie Sweeney, from the Donegal branch, scoring two goals in style.

In the last competitive fixture, Micheál was assigned a man marking job on #9 for Türkiye and did a good job on him.

Becoming European medallists was a dream come true for the players.

​Micheál on the ball against Team USA.

Chairperson of the Louth Meath branch of Down Syndrome Ireland wished “Congratulations to our Down Syndrome Futsal Team at the European Championships in Italy who’ve done the country proud. An amazing performance by the boys in green.”

The International Futsal Tournament was run at the same time for which Ireland was awarded third place too.

One of the highlights for our players were the attendance of the fantastic, ever present, Irish supporters!

On behalf of our players, parents and staff we would like to thank our families, friends, sponsors and the people of Ireland for helping us to reach this incredible milestone.

Team Captain, Jamie Linden, from the Louth Meath branch of Down Syndrome Ireland spoke about the experience; “I have been playing football ever since I could walk. To be the captain of the Irish team was something I could only dream about.

“I felt very proud to be Irish. I am a defender, and I got three goals from that position. I made many new international friends from other teams, and I hope to see them again soon. Come on Ireland!”