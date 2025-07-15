​Local rivals Newry City and Warrenpoint Town clash at The Showgrounds

Warrenpoint Town captain John Boyle and manager Gary Boyle pictured with the 2024-25 Premier Intermediate League trophy.

It’s a clash between two local rivals on Friday evening as Newry City host Warrenpoint Town at The Showgrounds.

​The top two sides in south Down square off in a friendly that will be Newry manager Stuart King’s first match in charge of the club. On the other hand, the Point have banked two pre season games against Drogheda Town and Dungannon Swifts.

There won’t be too many secrets between the two sides – in fact, Point players Lorcan Forde, Adam Carroll and Jamie Doran will have to be careful not to enter the home changing room, having played for City last season.

Furthermore, Warrenpoint Town boss Gary Boyle and captain John Boyle also represented The Showgrounds club in recent years.

Having suffered relegations in each of their last two seasons, there has been something of an overhaul with the Newry City playing squad.

King has brought in 10 players already and indicated to the Reporter this week that he is hopeful of bringing in even more new faces.

Four of his signings aren’t so new however, with Declan Carville, Andrew Martin, Lee Newell and Matthew Rendina having represented the club in the past.

For Warrenpoint, Boyle’s mission over the course of the off season was to retain as much of his Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League title-winning squad as he could, with most of the team renewing their contracts for the upcoming season.

The two sides lock horns on Friday evening, and whilst it may only be a friendly, bragging rights are always at stake between these two clubs.