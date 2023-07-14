Children in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas will be the first in Northern Ireland to experience the Football Fun Factory (FFF).

The business, founded in 2017 by James Cutting, before he was joined by Jonny Martin in 2019, is headed by former Manchester United player, Luke Chadwick.

The Co Armagh-based franchise will be led by head coach, Ian Hanna, a respected trainer with Lurgan Town FC.

Chadwick, who played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford as well as having spells at clubs including Reading, Burnley, West Ham, Stoke, Norwich and MK Dons, spoke to the Lurgan Mail ahead of the local programme’s launch on Monday, August 7.

Ian Hanna will be head coach at the Lurgan Football Fun Factory.

The retired player explained: “We’re really excited to be launching Football Fun Factory in Northern Ireland, with Lurgan our first location.

"We have FFF franchises operating in England, Scotland and Wales and it’s brilliant to now be coming to NI.

"We will hopefully spread out across Northern Ireland and give as many children the opportunity to enjoy our experiences.

"When I was coming to the end of my playing career, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I started working at an academy and there were a lot of gifted young people. It was trying to unearth the next professional footballers and I wasn’t seeing too many smiles.

The 'Tots' sessions will cater for children from as young as two.

“I wanted to get involved with something that gives children the opportunity to play in a pressure-free environment as well as giving them positive life skills. It is incredibly rewarding.

"They are developing a love of the game. FFF is aimed at everyone, no matter their ability, where they are from, their race or their religious background.

"At the end of each session, the coach presents a ‘blue card’ to the player or players who has shown the best ‘human qualities’ during the session. FFF is a lot more than just football.”

Luke, who played for England at U18 and U21 level added: “I’ll be over to Northern Ireland at some stage. It’s always great to see children enjoying their football. Ian is a fantastic coach and the children coming to the Lurgan programme will really enjoy it.

The Football Fun Factory sessions will be staged at South Lake Leisure Centre and Lurgan Town FC.

"We have tried to make FFF as enjoyable as possible. When children enjoy something they want to come back and this will help to develop their love of the game.

"There is a real passion for football across the UK. It’s amazing to see. FFF is all about community. We want children from all communities to be a part of it, enjoying the game together.

"Football has the ability to break down barriers and it’s great to be able to bring FFF to Northern Ireland."

Chadwick, who was on the books at Manchester United under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson for five years, has drawn on his personal experiences.

He stated: “We all learn lessons from our past. When I travelled up to Manchester as a young player, the staff and coaches made me feel very welcome. This came from Sir Alex at the top and coaches built on the example he set.

"This is very much part of what we’re trying to do at the Football Fun Factory. We want the children to be comfortable and enjoy their time at FFF.

"Seeing the children enjoying their time at FFF has reminded me of the feelings I had when I first got into the game at around six or seven years of age.

"I can’t remember the tactical stuff from the time, but I fell in love with the game then and I remember the enjoyment football gave me, even at such an early age. The coaches I had made the game so enjoyable and hopefully the children coming to FFF feel the same way.

"We have tots aged two and three coming. For many this is the first time they’ve kicked a football and we want to make it as positive for them and help them make memories they will always remember.”

Football Fun Factory will cater for children aged from two to 12. ‘Tots Football Fun’ will work with children up to the age of five, while the older children will take part in ‘Football Fun and Development’ trianing sessions.

The Tot classes will be held at South Lake Leisure Centre on Sunday mornings. The football development sessions will be staged on Monday (South Lake Leisure Centre), Wednesday (Lurgan Town FC) and Friday (Lurgan Town FC).

Speaking to this newspaper, Ian said: “The Football Fun Factory is all about boys and girls enjoying football. They will learn life skills, they will see how to share, develop their communication skills and make freinds.

"It focuses on children growing up with a love of the game. Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick is the figurehead of the business. I am the very first franchisee to bring the FFF to Northern Ireland and the business’ 100th franchise overall.

"It is spread across the United Kingdom, as well as having a presence further afield, including in Australia. I know there are plans in the pipeline for more FFF franchises across Northern Ireland.

"We have around 80 bookings so far ahead of our launch and I can’t wait to welcome all of the children at the start of next month as Football Fun Factory launches in Lurgan.”

