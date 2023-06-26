Magherafelt construction firm agree three-year sponsorship deal with Desertmartin FC

Magherafelt-based construction company Henry Brothers has agreed a three-year sponsorship with local football team Desertmartin FC as part of the business’ sustained community support efforts.

The partnership will see Henry Brothers as the club’s shirt sponsor for both teams as they look ahead to the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers said: "Community development is hugely important to us at Henry Brothers, and we are delighted to lend our support to Desertmartin FC.

“This reflects Henry Brothers' commitment to supporting the growth of sports teams locally and we look forward to the future of this partnership.

Club Chairman Colin Stewart with Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers.Credit: Henry Brothers

“Desertmartin FC have experienced numerous successes over the past number of years, and we would like to wish all members of the club the very best for the upcoming season.”

Desertmartin FC is an intermediate-level football club playing in the Premier division of the Ballymena & Provincial League. The club is dedicated to providing a platform for aspiring footballers of all ages to develop their skills and foster a passion for the sport.

Colin Stewart, Club Chairman at Desertmartin FC, thanked Henry Brothers for its support.

He said: “The support of local businesses and organisations such as Henry Brothers is vital to the continued success of our club, both on and off the pitch. We are therefore delighted to welcome Henry Brothers as the new sponsor of our teams.

Pearce McLarnon, Desertmartin FC Captain, Club Chairman Colin Steward, Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Daniel Robinson. Credit: Henry Brothers