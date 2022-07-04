Magherafelt Sky Blues donation to local charities

In attendance, there were representatives from the Conway family Air Ambulance NI and ALPS along with club chairman, Gerry Kelly, and event organiser, Conor Donnelly.

An incredible total of £28,410 was raised.

This money was raised through the draw and raffle, donations and sponsorship from local businesses and individuals, ball sponsors, money lifted at the games, and from the players who took part in our first Over 35 tournament.

Frank Diamond, ALPS, being presented with club jerseys. Frank is off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with his team in another fund raiser and he will be presenting our jerseys as a gift to local charities in Tanzania

The Conway family, Gerry Kelly, and Conor Donnelly presented the charities (Briege Mulholland, NI Air Ambulance and Frank Diamond, ALPS) with an amazing £14,205 each. These donations will go a long way in making a difference to the charities and to the good work and services that they provide.

Magherafelt Sky Blues would like to thank everyone who supported this event and made the Tournament such a brilliant success. They would like to thank in particular the football clubs who entered our tournament, without their participation this event would not have been possible.

A further special mention must go to the Conway family for their support all throughout the competition and to Royston Murray from the Conway Group who worked tirelessly behind the scenes communicating and promoting the event on our behalf.

Thanks also to prizefunder for their professionalism in organising, promoting, and managing the draw.