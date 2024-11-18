Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne FC have confirmed the departure of their back-to-back Irish League title-winning manager Tiernan Lynch to Derry City.

Lynch will also bring his brother, Seamus, to the Brandywell following an agreement between the defending Irish Premiership champions and Derry City over compensation.

The full Larne statement published on the club’s website reads as follows: “We can confirm first team manager Tiernan Lynch and his assistant Seamus Lynch will be leaving the club to join Derry City, after compensation was agreed between both clubs. They will take charge for the final time in Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup tie away to Institute.

“Tiernan and Seamus arrived at Larne in May 2017 going on to oversee the incredible success enjoyed at Inver Park in the last seven and a half years under their stewardship.

Tiernan Lynch celebrating success with Larne. Photo: PressEye

“Promotion to the Premiership was secured in April 2019, while the club’s 33-year wait for a senior trophy came to an end when the County Antrim Shield was won for the first time in December 2020.

“The Shield would be clinched for a remarkable four seasons in a row, while the club made history by achieving qualification for European football for the first time in June 2021.

“This feat was followed up the following season, while further history was made Larne won the Irish Premiership for the first time in April 2023.

“The Invermen made it back-to-back titles the following year and this past year has seen Larne become the first team in Irish League history to qualify for the League Phase of the UEFA Conference League.”

The club statement also confirmed first-team Gary Haveron will step in as interim boss on Wednesday, supported by technical director Andy Mitchell and “remainder of football staff”.

Majority shareholder Kenny Bruce said: “We are extremely thankful for all that Tiernan and Seamus have achieved in their seven and a half years at the club.

“Their names will go down in the record books of not only Larne Football Club, but Irish League football as a whole, for all that they have done.

“They have both worked tirelessly for the club and that hard work has borne much fruit and achieved some incredible feats. They have played a major part in building the club from the first team right through to the Academy.

“Both of them have also created a hugely important culture, which has been the foundation of all we’ve been able to do.”

Bruce added: “This week will begin a new chapter for the club, and it’s one I’m very excited for. Both Gary and Andy are tremendous people to have in charge at the club and I know they will do a great job.

“They are familiar with the club, how we do things, and with the existing playing staff.

“Work has already begun to identify who should lead us going forward, and we will communicate that with our fans as soon as we are able to.”