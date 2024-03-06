Manchester City's Treble Trophy Tour to visit Belfast

Manchester City fans from across Northern Ireland will be able to see all of five of the trophies won by the team in 2023 at a special event in Belfast tomorrow (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Supporters will have the opportunity to celebrate Pep Guardiola’s side’s treble winning season and have their photos taken with the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

The event at the Lansdowne Hotel on the Antrim Road will run between 6pm and 7pm, where all five trophies will be on display.

Landsdowne Hotel, Belfast. (Pic: Google).Landsdowne Hotel, Belfast. (Pic: Google).
The Etihad Stadium-based outfit completed the treble success of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, becoming only the second side to complete the feat, following in the footsteps of their rivals, Manchester United, who won the treble in 1999.

City went on to lift the Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.

To guarantee your attendance at the Landsdowne, supporters are encourged to register via the club’s website

