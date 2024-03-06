Manchester City's Treble Trophy Tour to visit Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Supporters will have the opportunity to celebrate Pep Guardiola’s side’s treble winning season and have their photos taken with the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.
The event at the Lansdowne Hotel on the Antrim Road will run between 6pm and 7pm, where all five trophies will be on display.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Etihad Stadium-based outfit completed the treble success of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, becoming only the second side to complete the feat, following in the footsteps of their rivals, Manchester United, who won the treble in 1999.
City went on to lift the Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.
To guarantee your attendance at the Landsdowne, supporters are encourged to register via the club’s website