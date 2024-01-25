Register
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford MBE paid a visit to the Larne Academy of Sport today (Thursday), spending time with the east Antrim club’s student footballers.
By Russell Keers
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT
The 26-year-old attended the revamped facility, formerly The Cliff, with the club thanking him for taking the time to engage with the young athletes.

Posting on X, a spokesperson for the club said: “We were delighted to welcome current Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford to the Larne Academy of Sport today (January 25).”

Marcus Rashford with young athletes at the Larne Academy of Sport. (Pic: Larne FC).Marcus Rashford with young athletes at the Larne Academy of Sport. (Pic: Larne FC).
Commenting on the visit, club owner Kenny Bruce MBE stated: “What an incredibly inspiring person Marcus is, absolutely delighted to have met with him today and I hope he will visit again in the future. Remarkable person.”

Coach Gerry Flynn, who played for over 15 seasons in the Irish League at clubs including Cliftonville, Ballymena and Coleraine, branded Rashford a “lovely lad” following his visit to the east Antrim town.

