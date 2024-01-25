Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old attended the revamped facility, formerly The Cliff, with the club thanking him for taking the time to engage with the young athletes.

Posting on X, a spokesperson for the club said: “We were delighted to welcome current Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford to the Larne Academy of Sport today (January 25).”

Marcus Rashford with young athletes at the Larne Academy of Sport. (Pic: Larne FC).

Commenting on the visit, club owner Kenny Bruce MBE stated: “What an incredibly inspiring person Marcus is, absolutely delighted to have met with him today and I hope he will visit again in the future. Remarkable person.”