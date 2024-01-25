Marcus Rashford visits next generation of Larne FC players
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old attended the revamped facility, formerly The Cliff, with the club thanking him for taking the time to engage with the young athletes.
Posting on X, a spokesperson for the club said: “We were delighted to welcome current Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford to the Larne Academy of Sport today (January 25).”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on the visit, club owner Kenny Bruce MBE stated: “What an incredibly inspiring person Marcus is, absolutely delighted to have met with him today and I hope he will visit again in the future. Remarkable person.”
Coach Gerry Flynn, who played for over 15 seasons in the Irish League at clubs including Cliftonville, Ballymena and Coleraine, branded Rashford a “lovely lad” following his visit to the east Antrim town.