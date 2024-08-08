Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish Premiership champions Larne claimed a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 victory over Kosovan champions FC Ballkani in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying tie to boost their prospects of progressing from the third round.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Lusty was the hero for Tiernan Lynch’s side after he scrambled the ball over the line from five yards when Lee Bonis had flicked on a Levi Ives free-kick in the last minute in Pristina on Thursday.

It was an exceptional result for Larne, who lost 7-1 on aggregate against Ballkani in the second round of Conference League qualifying only 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne will now be confident of advancing to the next stage of the competition when they host Ballkani at Inver Park next Thursday, when the winners will earn their place in the play-off round and the chance to play in the League stages.

Larne's Lee Bonis celebrates with goalscorer Matty Lusty as the Irish Premiership champions defeated FC Ballkani 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier in Pristina

Larne suffered a 7-0 aggregate defeat in the Champions League qualifiers against Latvia opposition RFS and received a bye into the third round of Conference League qualifying.

They defended stoutly throughout the away tie yesterday, with goalkeeper Ronan Ferguson called into action on several occasions.

However, the visitors had chances of their own as they prodded the Ballkani defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had the majority of the possession last night in the opening stages, with Ferguson tested by Walid Hamidi in the 15th minute.

Ballkani continued to apply pressure and Ferguson again earned the praise of his team-mates when his outstretched boot deflected a low shot from Bernard Karrica wide.

For Larne, Andy Ryan forced Enea Kolici into a save in the first half.

Lynch’s charges began brightly after the break and Lee Bonis’ shot from 25 yards was comfortably collected by Kolici before Ballkani’s Almir Kryeziu was denied by Ferguson.

With the game delicately poised, Larne stunned the home side when Lusty struck at the death give the Irish League champions the upper hand going into the second leg.