The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has welcomed Ballymoney Ladies Football Club to a special reception in recognition of their years of success on the pitch.

The team have gone unbeaten for over four years, gaining promotion each year from the 5th division to the 1st division of the Northern Ireland Football League Women’s Premiership and also securing the League Cup each season.

In 2022, the team won Team of the Year in the Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards.

With the growing demand for players, the team have started their own successful reserves side. Ballymoney Ladies Reserves also won promotion last year, while making a run to the final of the League Cup. The ladies section have even started their own academy, with age groups from under 8s, under 11s, under 13s and under 15s. The academy has nearly 70 girls registered on their books.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured at Cloonavin with Ballymoney Ladies FC, alongside Councillor Jonathan McAuley and Councillor Allister Kyle. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan was pleased to see the continued success of the team in recent years. He added: “Four years undefeated is an amazing achievement and should be

celebrated. The inspiring story of this team is an excellent story for Ballymoney.”

He continued: “Young girls will be inspired to get involved in football after seeing this team winning so many trophies and even producing Keri Halliday, who has gone onto represent her country at international level.