Moneyslane setting new standards

New Stand Officially opened at Jubilee Park.

It was a momentous night for Moneyslane FC last Friday as they officially opened their new facilities, to showcase the progress the club is making.

The Intermediate league club welcomed Premiership Portadown to Jubilee Park as they unveiled a new 150 seat, all-seater grandstand.

The progressive Co. Down side were quite rightly proud to show of their new grandstand and delighted to have the Ports as their visitors for the big night.

