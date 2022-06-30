Nasseri departs Larne FC

Nasseri (25) arrived at Larne FC in August 2021 from Windsor Park, in a deal which saw Marty Donnelly move in the opposite direction.

The former Glentoran and Linfield player made 30 appearances in total for the Inver Park side.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Gillingham player won the Irish Cup during his time at the Oval before picking up an Irish League winner’s medal at Windsor Park.

Navid Nasseri. PIc by Pacemaker.

Speaking to Larne FC’s media team, Lynch said: “Navid had another year left on his contract but as we discussed the future we both agreed it would be best to allow him to explore other options.

“He is able to do that now as a free agent and it allows the club move in a different direction with the transfer window open.

“Navid goes with our thanks and we wish him well, wherever his career takes him next.”