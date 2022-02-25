New 3G football pitch with floodlights to be provided in Monkstown

The scheme will transform the existing grass pitch to a synthetic surface with floodlights and improved access.

Work is planned to start in January 2023 and expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3G surface, council explained, will significantly improve the playability of the pitch, meeting the needs of a range of local clubs.

The pitch in the Cloyne Crescent area of Monkstown. (Pic by Google).

This latest project is part of a significant council investment in the area with a full-size 3G pitch planned for Rathcoole.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “I am delighted that the council is committed to investing in grassroots sports and supporting local clubs as they make such a valuable contribution to our community.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has welcomed the commitment by the local authority to revamp the pitch in the Monkstown estate.

The DUP representative said: “At a recent meeting with the chief executive a commitment was made that the pitch would be constructed by the summer of next year.

“I welcome the commitment which has been shown by councillors from the area and the financial commitment made by the council to invest in facilities in Monkstown.”