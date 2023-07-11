Register
New stand opened in honour of Desertmartin FC chairman Norman Caskey

Desertmartin Football Club recently held a very successful Family Fun Day at the club's ground on the Dromore Road.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

The purpose of the event was the opening of a new stand in honour of the club's former chairman the late Norman Caskey.

Norman's family was present during the opening ceremony, and his brother, Rev Henry Caskey, spoke of Norman's dedication and fondness towards the club.

A club spokesperson said: "We wanted to do something on the day to remember Norman, so the Desertmartin Swifts players undertook a static bike cycle challenge for a charity chosen by the Caskey family.

The opening of a new stand in honor of the Desertmartin FC's former chairman the late Norman Caskey took place on July 8. Pictured at the club's ground are members of Norman's family. Credit: DFCThe opening of a new stand in honor of the Desertmartin FC's former chairman the late Norman Caskey took place on July 8. Pictured at the club's ground are members of Norman's family. Credit: DFC
"The goal was to collectively cycle the equivalent distance from Desertmartin to Dublin, which amounts to 117 miles, within a time frame of 4 hours. The Swifts managed to raise over £400 by cycling an impressive 141 miles during the allocated time, and this money will be donated to Marie Curie, per the Caskey family's wishes."

The Family Fun Day had an array of attractions to entertain attendees of all ages. There were bouncy castles, face painting stations, delicious ice cream, mouth-watering popcorn, a sizzling BBQ, and even a surprise visit from a friendly llama, which brought endless joy to the children and adults alike.

In addition to these festivities, the event featured a highly anticipated football match between Desertmartin and local rivals Moyola Park FC, competing for the prestigious Jim Campbell Memorial Cup. Moyola emerged victors, lifting the Cup, but it was a great pre-season run out for both teams.

Some of the youngsters who enjoyed the Family Fun Day at Desertmartin Football Club. Credit: DFCSome of the youngsters who enjoyed the Family Fun Day at Desertmartin Football Club. Credit: DFC
Desertmartin Swifts players undertook a static bike cycle challenge for a charity chosen by the Caskey family. Credit: DFCDesertmartin Swifts players undertook a static bike cycle challenge for a charity chosen by the Caskey family. Credit: DFC
Desertmartin and Moyola, competing for the prestigious Jim Campbell Memorial Cup. Credit: DFCDesertmartin and Moyola, competing for the prestigious Jim Campbell Memorial Cup. Credit: DFC
