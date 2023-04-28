Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
8 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
6 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Newington to play Championship games at Inver Park

Inver Park will be home to Newington FC for their NIFL Championship campaign next season.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

The Swans have called Cliftonville’s Solitude stadium home since the 2018/19 campaign and have thanked the north Belfast side for their support over recent seasons.

In a statement issued on April 27, a Newington spokesperson said: “Newington FC is thrilled to announce that we have been granted a Championship Club Licence for the 2023/24 season by the Irish Football Association.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Niall Curneen and Neil Clarke from Larne FC for their help during the licensing process. We are very excited to play our football at Inver Park in Larne next season and are looking forward to the opportunities it presents for us to grow and develop as a club.

Most Popular
Inver Park.Inver Park.
Inver Park.
Read More
Larne to welcome Lisburn to Inver for first top-flight tie

"We would also like to thank Cliftonville FC for the use of Solitude from the 2018/19 campaign until the end of this season.”

Related topics:CliftonvilleBelfastLarne FC