Newry City manager Stuart King. Pic: Greenisland FC Facebook page

​Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League: Moyola Park 0 Newry City 0

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Newry City’s first league match of the season finished in a goalless draw away to Moyola Park on Saturday.

Newry goalkeeper Jason Craughwell kept his third straight clean sheet to start the year, and made a string of impressive saves throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart King’s side had some tremendous chances themselves in the opening period, but Jack Chambers saw a left-footed volley from close range fly just wide of the far post before Andrew Martin connected with Thomas Lockhart’s free kick but headed over from six yards out.

Moyola striker David Parkhouse almost found the net early in the second half, but his glancing header whisked just past the post.

Parkhouse had the best chance of the game soon after, as he rounded Craughwell and looked odds-on to open the scoring, but somehow pulled his shot wide of the far post with an open net in front of him. Matthew Rendina may have done just enough to put him off, in attempting to block the shot.

Newry’s Keith Dalton then came inches away from finding the target when his low driven shot beat the ‘keeper, but unfortunately for City it came back out off the foot of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late on Parkhouse had another opportunity to win the game when Patrick McLaughlin’s cross squirmed past Craughwell, but Manny Kaguako came up with some defensive heroics for his side by putting in a last-ditch slide tackle on his own goal-line to deny the Moyola striker.

Newry boss King spoke to the club’s social media channel after the game and expressed his pride in his team’s performance.

“It's a brilliant point,” he said.

“I thought in the first half that we were very, very good. I thought were outstanding. I thought we bullied them. I thought we won first and second contacts and generally our play was decent.

“I went in second half and asked them to do the same, but I generally think they came out better. I thought we looked leggy, from a few boys playing Gaelic or whatever. But generally I'm delighted. Manny made an unbelievable tackle with the last kick of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They know how to keep a clean sheet. That's three clean sheets. We could have nicked it in the end when Keith went in and hit the post with a minute to go.

“I'm delighted. I knew how hard this was going to be. I've talked about it all week. They're full of quality. They're full of Premiership players. We've come here and we've put it up to them.”

MATCH STATS

Moyola Park: Findlay, Vauls (Taggert 7), McLean, Houston, Parkhouse, Kane, Gray, P. McLaughlin, Deane, Wallace, McCready

Unused subs: Nelson, McToal, L. McLaughlin, Fielding, Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry City: Craughwell, Rendina, Martin, Chambers, Carville (Fearon 81), Lockhart (Poynton 68), Forbes (Dalton 64), McEnteggart, Rossiter (Newell 64), McCullough, Kaguako

Unused subs: Honney, Doherty, McGrath

Referee: Simon Bickerstaff.