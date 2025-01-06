Mullen: New signings will make Newry City 'a different animal' in second half of the season

Newry manager Darren Mullen pictured with new signings Lorcan Donnelly and Jamie Doran, as well Brian Healy who was recalled from his loan spell at Ballyclare Comrades.

​Whilst Newry City didn’t get the result they would have liked on Saturday, manager Darren Mullen was delighted by the performances from new signing Jamie Doran, and the return of Brian Healy.

Newry were defeated 4-3 by Carrick Rangers in the cup, but ​Doran – who arrived on loan from Glenavon on Thursday – and Healy – who was recalled from a successful loan spell at Ballyclare Comrades – looked like great additions for Mullen’s side, who will continue their fight for survival in the Playr-Fit Championship.

“I thought the new lads played well, with Brian [Healy] coming back in and Jamie Doran; I thought that they were excellent,” said the Newry boss. “We had said all along that if we get reinforcements in that it was going to help the rest of the players, and you could see that it did do that. “We've made a few signings and if we can make a few more, we're going to be a different animal in this second half of the season.”

More on the way

Newry have got their January transfer window off to a good start, but Mullen remains confident that their business is far from concluded.

“There will be more incomings,” he confirmed.

“I have said it all along that the January transfer window is going to be important, because we need to get players in who suit my style of play.

“You could see today even with the two lads coming in that there was a change in tempo and intensity, we were more aggressive and we were breaking at pace. That’s what we have been about under my management.”