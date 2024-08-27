'New 3G pitch will benefit both Newry City and the wider region' says club Chairman Martin McLoughlin

Newry City AFC Chairman Martin McLoughlin.

​Newry City AFC Chairman Martin McLoughlin is delighted to announce that the club have secured the necessary funding to develop a state-of-the-art 3G Pitch facility with floodlights at The Showgrounds.

The project will bring much needed facilities to the city of Newry and the wider region.

“The football hub 3G pitch project has the potential to be a flagship one for sports in the East Border region and beyond,” he said.

“Newry City AFC is at the heart of the community and the club are committed to improving our home ground at The Showgrounds to include state-of-the-art training and match facilities that will not only benefit our club but the wider sporting community across the district.

Developments are underway for Newry City AFC's new 3G pitch at The Showgrounds.

“This will allow our club to further expand its activities, which, in turn, will allow even more young people to participate in sport. The club and its facilities are vital to Newry City and its relationship with football.

“The development of this will greatly assist our club in achieving our vision, which is to build and sustain Newry City AFC and The Showgrounds in its important position within the city as the home of sporting, recreational, community and volunteering opportunity.

“It is the club’s aim to generate wider community benefit through football, sport and non-sport activities, particularly in the areas of health and wellbeing, education skills and employment, social inclusion and volunteering by creating a sustainable model for delivery of new sporting and community facilities at The Showgrounds.

“The proposed improvements aims to deliver benefits for the local community, schools, sports clubs and charities across the city and wider region.

“There is no time for standing still, to keep pushing forward is our objective. We have gone from strength to strength since Newry City AFC was officially launched in March 2013 by fans who sought to continue the long-standing tradition of soccer in the city of Newry.

“We had a difficult 2023-2024 season and were relegated to the NIFL Championship, but we are an ambitious club and we will do all in our power to return to the Premiership as soon as possible.

“Newry City AFC is a community outreach organisation that carries out a valuable role within local society. It is important that as a club we do not sit back and wait for new developments to appear, we must be pro-active and seek out opportunities.

“As a proactive club we have developed a 10-year Strategic Plan to assist in our future development and our club’s plan will enable us to offer: Improvement of facilities for Newry City AFC teams at all levels, enabling other soccer clubs and sports clubs to use the facilities for their specific activities to help meet their needs, a facility to host UEFA, International and domestic showpiece games, enhancement of community and sporting facilities in Newry and the wider region, potential for school usage and schools programme development, local charities and community groups offered space for activities and more.”

The Newry City AFC Chairman concluded: “We acknowledge this 3G Pitch with floodlights offers a tremendous opportunity to not only us but to numerous other sporting organisations.”