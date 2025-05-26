Newry City AFC's stadium, The Showgrounds.

​Newry City AFC news round-up

​Newry City have been very busy in recent weeks, as new manager Stuart King looks to get the squad ready for the upcoming Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League season.

Unfortunately, the talented Ryan McNickle moved on from the club, heading to Premiership side Ballymena United after hitting 22 goals for City last season.

But there was positive news, with some new and familiar faces coming through the door at The Showgrounds.

The following are taken from Newry City AFC’s official website:

King Makes First Signing

Newry City AFC Manager Stuart King is delighted to welcome Thomas Lockhart back to The Showgrounds as his first signing at the club.

Stuart commented “I am really pleased Thomas has decided to come back to The Showgrounds as I know he has been a massive player for the club. I’ve seen him play and know his talent is top quality and his attitude is first class.

“Hopefully I can use this as the benchmark for the players that I want to bring in, I know Thomas will raise the standards of the group and is vital to what we are trying to achieve.”

Thomas commented “I’m delighted to be Stuarts first signing at The Showgrounds. When Stuart approached me, it was an easy decision, I have a big affinity with the club both playing and coaching underage.

“I don’t like to see the club where they are so if I can play a part in getting the club ultimately to the Premiership I’m excited to be part of that project.”

Rendina Returns to The Showgrounds

We are delighted to announce the return of centre-back Matthew Rendina as our second signing of the summer.

Having previously played with the club’s Under-20 side, Matty has enjoyed a successful last two seasons in the Premier Intermediate League with Banbridge Town.

“Matty is someone I have watched a lot recently and has performed really well,” said Manager Stuart King.

“He is a young dominant centre half who has lots of potential and has the drive to play at the highest level.

“I’m excited to work with him, and I can see him progressing to be a top player.”

“I’m delighted to sign back at The Showgrounds, having played my first spell at the club at Under 20 level,” said Rendina.

“I enjoyed my time at Banbridge Town, but I’m excited to be back and play under Stuart.

“The facilities at the club are top class, so I’m really looking forward to pre-season starting and getting going.”

Chambers Signs at The Showgrounds

Newry City AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Chambers.

The midfielder, who turns 25 in July, arrives from Rathfriland, having come through the Linfield Academy, before enjoying spells in England with both West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town.

A former Northern Ireland Youth international, Chambers made over 50 appearances in his two seasons with Rathfriland, having joined from Carrick Rangers in 2023.

“I’m delighted to have joined Newry,” said Chambers.

“Stuarty and me go way back, from before the time I was with him at Carrick. He’s a really good manager and I know the way he works, so that was a big factor in me signing.

“Although we might have been relegated last season, Newry are a massive club, and I can’t wait to get started and play in front of the fans.”

Manager Stuart King is delighted to have secured his third signing of the month, following the return of both Thomas Lockhart and Matthew Rendina.

“Jack is one of the best technical players I have worked with. He’s still young but has already built up considerable experience at a high level in the game.

“As importantly, he’s also an ultimate professional who wants to succeed and be part of the project underway here at the club.”

King brings in Moffatt as Assistant

Newry City AFC First Team Manager Stuart King is pleased to welcome Ryan Moffatt to The Showgrounds as his Assistant Manager.

‘Pixie’ recently retired after a stellar playing career that saw him feature for Loughgall, Rathfriland, Ards, his hometown of Banbridge and most recently, Annagh United.

“I am delighted to have Ryan come in as my number two,” said King.

“He comes with a wealth of experience as a player, and as a coach as his profession. He is very keen, he’ll lead by example and set high standards for everyone around him.

“I’m really excited to get working with him.”

Moffatt added that he’s looking forward to his new role.

“This was an easy decision to make,” he said.

“I’m great friends with Stuart, and when he talked to me about his plans for the club, I wanted to be a part of this exciting project.

“I know what the club is about and how great the fans are, so I’m really looking forward to getting everyone together and getting started.”