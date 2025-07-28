New Newry City signing Ryan ​Fearon follows in his father’s footsteps

New Newry City signing Ryan Fearon pictured with Assistant Manager Ryan Moffatt.

​Having announced the signing of Kane Rossiter last week, Newry City once again dipped into the Carnbane League market, bringing Ryan Fearon to the club from Newry Celtic.

‘Newry City AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Fearon.

Having impressed in our pre-season fixtures to date, the 23-year-old joins after playing for Newry Celtic in the Carnbane League.

Ryan, who can play in midfield or full-back, follows in the footsteps of his late father Wayne Brown, who also played for the club.

“It’s a fantastic club, my boyhood club that I’ve always dreamed of playing for, coming to the matches when I was young seeing my Dad play at that top level,” says Ryan.

“I still have him in frames in the Newry City jersey and it’s inspiring me to put the work in and get to that top level, not only for him, but for myself and to start challenging for a place in the team.

“For Stuarty to give me this chance after not even seeing me play was surreal. I’ve been given so much game time and he’s already directing me in parts of my game that I’m doing right and more importantly wrong,” he added.

“Stuarty, Pixie and all the staff behind the scenes are great individuals and while it’s almost a brand new team, we’re all starting to gel. The personalities at the club are great, the banter is starting to flow and there is excitement about the club for the fans to get down and enjoy coming to the games again.

“That’s one of the main reasons we need to perform and bring Newry back to winning ways. The only people who can do that are us, the players.

“I’m excited to get started and see where the season takes us.”

“Ryan is someone who has come in during pre-season and impressed from minute one,” says Assistant Manager Ryan Moffatt.

“His attitude is top drawer, he’s working and can play in a number of different positions. “Ryan is another local lad who had his pick of clubs and we are delighted he has chosen Newry City.”’