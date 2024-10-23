Newry City Academy Round-up: U15s put in a strong display in impressive win

Newry City U15s.

​The Newry City AFC Academy were back in action last weekend.

Subway NIYFA U11 Plate: Newry City U11 v Foyle Harps U11

It was a very tough game for Newry City U11s against a well drilled Foyle Harps U11s side. The game started evenly enough with the first 15 minutes being contested in the right manner. This changed when Foyle Harps scored their first goal from a long-range effort, Newry’s players’ heads dropped.

Even though they still battled away and scored the fist goal after half-time though Karol Oleszczuk - they couldn't find a way back into the game and Foyle Harps came out deserved winners.

Team: Rory O'Hagan (GK), Max McKeown, Rio Carroll (captain), Lorcan Haughey, Deaglàn Finnegan, Daìthì Gorman, Noah Kearns, Rhys Hempkin, Harry Owens, Karol Oleszczuk, Reuben Bentley-McKevitt.

Next fixture: Newry City U11s v Hillsborough Boys Jets

Newry City AFC U15s v Newcastle

Newry hit the ground running, scoring inside the first two minutes with a well-taken goal from Daniel Linden (in his first game of the season due to an injury).

Soon after that, Ronan McCann got the second goal to settle down the game, and after that they started to relax and play with freedom.

Newry scored with only a few minutes remaining in the first half, Daniel again getting on the end of some good work from the midfield players, making the score 3-0 at half time.

The second half started again with Newry coming out the more confident with two early goals from Jamie Franks and Frankie Bradley.

Newcastle got one back after that, a great strike from well outside the box. Newry dominated play and goalscoring opportunities however, hitting three more goals courtesy of Jamie Franks Jacob Toner, and Daniel completing his hat-trick.

After a few hard weeks, it was good for the boys to get back to winning ways.

It was hard to point out a single outstanding player when they all played so well as a team.

Next fixture: Newry City u15s -v- Crewe United 2010 Friendly at Ballymacoss 1 (Lisburn) 26/10/2024 9.30am