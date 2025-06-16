​Newry City announce five new signings at The Showgrounds

Newry City AFC's stadium, The Showgrounds.

​Newry City have continued to be busy in the summer transfer market, and recently announced plenty of new signings to the club.

​Stuart King has added midfielders Scott McCullough and Jordan King, forward Declan Carville, defender Andy Martin and goalkeeper Jason Craughwell.

Read below what they had to say.

The following is taken from Newry City’s official website:

Scott McCullough

Newry City AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Scott McCullough.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who also operate in defence, joins the club following the expiry of his contract at Annagh United.

Assistant Manager Ryan Moffatt is pleased to have brought in his former team-mate, having fought off competition for his signature.

“Scott was one of the first people we wanted to bring to the club,” he said.

“He rarely misses matches and has played hundreds of games at a high level. We’re delighted he has chosen us over other clubs, who made a big effort to sign him, but he wants to be part of the project we’re building here at The Showgrounds and he will play a massive part in that.”

“This is a massive club and far too big to be playing in the PIL, no disrespect to the league,” feels McCullough.

“The potential to be here and be part of helping the club get back up the leagues where we belong was a big driving force in the move.

“When you come down here, you realise how big a set-up it is. I’ve played against Newry plenty of times so I know what the fans are like. They want to win and they want the team to be in the highest league possible.

“Hopefully I bring them some happiness, and we can get there.”

Declan Carville

Newry City AFC are delighted to welcome Declan Carville back to the club.

Decky returns to The Showgrounds having made 235 appearances and scoring 60 goals for the club in previous spells.

He made his debut back in 2011 and was pivotal in our rise through the leagues – in particular our promotion to the Premiership in 2018.

After a brief spell with Ballymena United, Carville re-joined Newry before recently spending time with both Annagh United and Banbridge Town, the latter of whom he scored 7 goals in his final 7 appearances in the PIL last season.

“I am delighted to be back at the club after a short spell away and I’m here to help the team and club get back to where it belongs,” said Carville.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in and starting work under Stuarty.”

“Decky’s signing is a no brainer” admits King.

“He loves the club and has shown me how much he wants to be back playing for Newry. His record last season was very good and he will be a real handful for any defence at this level.”

Jordan King

Newry City AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Jordan King.

Having come through the club’s Youth Academy, Jordan made his first-team debut in 2016, going on to make 21 appearances. He then signed for Windmill Stars, before over 100 appearances with Armagh and then a short spell at Dollingstown.

“When I got the call to come back to the club, I was delighted,” said Jordan.

“I want to play my part in bringing that bit of joy back to the supporters and some success over the course of next season.

“Getting back to the Championship and ultimately the Premiership is the aim. That’s where we belong.”

“Jordan is someone that we targeted since myself and Stuart came to the club,” said Assistant Manager Ryan Moffatt.

“He’s a local lad and left-sided, which we need. After speaking to Jordan, it was clear that he really wanted to be part of the project and we’re both excited to work with him.”

Andrew Martin

Newry City AFC are pleased to announce the signing of Andrew Martin.

The 28-year-old centre-back makes a return to the club, having made 49 appearance in his previous spell before moving to Banbridge Town.

He becomes Manager Stuart King’s eighth signing of the close season, following Thomas Lockhart, Matthew Rendina, Jack Chambers, Scott McCullough, Lee Newell, Declan Carville and Jordan King.

“Coming back to Newry is massive for me personally and I believe that I’ve unfinished business here,” said Martin.

“Hopefully I can help Newry get back into the higher leagues where we belong. When Stuart got in touch, it was an easy decision to make and I’m glad to get it all sorted so quickly.

“I can’t forget about the passionate fans. They come in their numbers, week in week out. It’s a real family club and I’m looking forward to seeing them all again.”

“Andy was a no brainer for me to sign, I know all about him as a player from working with him before,” says King.

“He’s a big commanding centre half, definitely one of the best in his position at this level and is another player I know will play a big part in our project here.”

Jason Craughwell

We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Jason Craughwell from Annagh United

The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with Annagh, helping them to the Premiership promotion play-off in both campaigns.

Last season, he kept 13 clean sheets in 27 Championship matches for the Portadown side.

Overall, Jason made 72 appearances, keeping 28 clean sheets, the most of any keeper in the division in each of the last two seasons.

“Jason is someone we earmarked at the start about the possibility of signing, so we are delighted to get him on board,” said Assistant Manager Ryan Moffatt.

“I know him very well from playing together and I know how much of a top keeper he is.

“Jason showed the desire we want to join the club and be a part of the project we’re building at the club and we can’t wait to get going.”

“The stature of the club and Stuarty and Pixie bring involved made it an easy sell,” said Craughwell.

“You can see there’s a feel-good factor back at the club already, with the new managerial team and the signings. It was a no-brainer.

“The facilities here are top-notch and I just can’t wait to get started now.”