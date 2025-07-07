​Newry City learn of their cup opponents

Newry City AFC's stadium, The Showgrounds.

​The draws for the IFA Irish Cup and the BetMcLean League Cup have been made for Newry City.

​Having dropped down to third tier, Newry are entering the cup competitions at an earlier stage than usual.

A road trip awaits in the Irish Cup

Newry City have been drawn away to Greenisland in the Irish Cup, with the fixture taking place on Saturday August 9.

Greenisland are based close to Carrickfergus and compete in Division 1B of the Northern Amateur Football League.

Coming up against amateur opposition means that Newry are heavy favourites to get off to a winning start in Stuart King’s first competitive game as manager.

Last year, Newry played one and lost one in the Irish Cup in 2024-25. Although it must be said that they acquitted themselves very well against Premiership opposition, in a 4-3 loss away to Carrick Rangers.

Home comforts in the League Cup

Then it’s back to home comforts the following Tuesday night, August 12, as Newry host fellow Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League side Knockbreda at The Showgrounds in the Bet McLean League Cup.

Whilst Newry could hold their heads high following their Irish Cup exit last year, they suffered an embarrassing loss in the League Cup, losing 5-1 away to Dollingstown, who played in the division below them.