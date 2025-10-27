​Newry City steamroll Crumlin United in biggest win since 2016

Newry City's goalscorers, l-r, Kane Rossiter, Jack Chambers, Shane Forbes, Scott McCullough and Declan Carville pictured with goalkeeper Jason Craughwell. Pic: Newry City AFC

Clearer Water IFA Irish Cup Round 3: Crumlin United 0 Newry City 8

​​Newry City pulled off their biggest win since April 2016 on Saturday, as they trounced Crumlin United 8-0 in the Irish Cup.

Two of those goals came in the first half, with Matthew Rendina opening the scoring on 18 minutes, before Jack Chambers doubled his side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time. Crumlin United’s cause wasn’t helped by a straight red card to Emmet McCabe just before the half hour mark.

It was men against boys in the second half and any hopes of a Crumlin comeback were dashed when a Scott McCullough cross flew over the head of the United goalkeeper and into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Shane Forbes extended the lead on 64 minutes with a piledriver from 35 yards out, before Declan Carville found the net – scoring on the rebound after McCullough hit the crossbar.

Kane Rossiter got his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes from the end, and both he and Forbes finished the game with braces as they netted the final two goals of the contest.

Eight goals is Newry City’s largest margin of victory in a competitive contest since 2016, when they defeated Seapatrick 13-0 in the MUFL Intermediate A.

‘I’m really happy with the lads’

Newry boss Stuart King was full of praise for his players after their comfortable win.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he told the club’s social media channel.

“I thought some of our play was really, really top drawer. The things we worked on all week seemed to work.

“We have the greatest respect to everybody, so we had them watched last week. We knew what they were about. They weren't going to jump out of any challenges, put it that way.

“Generally, I'm really happy with the lads. It's a brilliant performance, to play in the Irish Cup away from home and score eight goals, with some really, really good goals.”

King says that the coaches had their homework done on Crumlin coming into the game, and their gameplan was executed perfectly by the team.

“Yeah, we knew the game was going to played on a massive pitch,” King said.

“So we knew we could exploit certain areas of the pitch. We did work on it all week – on overloads and getting balls wide and getting balls in the box.

“I thought some of our quality today was really, really good. Our wide players were really finding pockets and really overloaded out wide.

“A lot of people scored goals today, which was really pleasing and again, some of the goals today were outstanding.”

Newry City return to NIFL Premier Intermediate League football this Saturday, as they travel away to Strabane Athletic.

Newry have played three games so far in the league this year, winning one, losing one and drawing one, with Strabane having an identical record.