​Newry City’s new era gets off to a winning start in the Irish Cup

​Clearer Water IFA Irish Cup Round 1: Greenisland 0 Newry City 1

New Newry City manager Stuart King got off to a winning start, as The Showgrounds men defeated Greenisland 1-0 away from home in the first round of the Irish Cup on Saturday.

The game’s only goal came 22 minutes into the contest, with new signing Cormac McNally finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

McNally was one of several players to make his debut for the club, alongside Jason Craughwell, Shane Forbes, Kane Rossiter, Scott McCullough, Manny Kaguako, Keith Dalton, Ryan Fearon and Jack Chambers.

Although the score-line reads as though it was a tight contest, King said after the game that his side were ‘really comfortable’ and perhaps should have won by more.

“I thought it was a really competitive game,” he told the club’s social media channel.

“Greenisland were decent; I thought we were totally in control of the game, but we didn't capitalise on opportunities where we've had 80 or 90 percent of the possession.

“We've had a few opportunities where we could have put the ball in the net and we haven't. So we could have killed the game a lot earlier. But generally, I didn't think we were under any pressure at all.

“I thought we were really comfortable and it's a great start.”

McNally’s goal was one for the highlights reel, and King said not only was he pleased with the goal but with the overall contribution he got from the former Mindwell player.

“Yeah, he's done really well. I'm really happy with him,” said the Newry boss.

“I wanted people to have more shots with the gale force wind behind us, and he's hit one.

“I think his overall game has got really good the last couple of weeks. He just has to keep it up.”

King was then asked which aspects of the game he was particularly pleased with, and he praised the professional attitude of his team.

“The control of the game. I thought we controlled it from start to finish,” he answered.

“I thought some players were excellent. I think some players need to improve, but that's football. But I generally thought our whole attitude towards the tie was really professional. I thought we were really comfortable on the ball and we opened them up at times, but we just had to be a bit more clinical.”

MATCH STATS

Greenisland: M McClelland, C Cunningham, J Diven, B Stevenson, S Moffatt, F Roscoe, S Crawford, P Gorman, C McAuley.

Used subs: C Small-McWilliams (56 mins), A Richmond (72 mins), C Briers (85 mins), M Irvine (85 mins).

Newry City: Jason Craughwell, Jordan King (Jack Chambers 68 mins), Andy Martin, Declan Carville (Keith Dalton 68 mins), Thomas Lockhart, Shane Forbes (Charlie McGrath 83 mins), Evan McEnteggart, Kane Rossiter, Cormac McNally (Ryan Fearon 88 mins), Scott McCullough, Manny Kaguako.

Unused subs: Oisin McStay, Dualta Honney, Jack Kelly.

Referee: John Kirk.