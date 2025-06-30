​Newry City’s upcoming league fixtures revealed for 2025-26

By Kieran Lynch
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:43 BST
Stuart King will manage Newry City during the 2025-26 season, taking over from Darren Mullen.placeholder image
Stuart King will manage Newry City during the 2025-26 season, taking over from Darren Mullen.
​Newry City are hoping to bounce back this season, having suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two seasons.

​It’s third-tier football for Newry this campaign, as they will play in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League – the same competition neighbours Warrenpoint Town won this past season.

It’s all change at The Showgrounds, with new manager Stuart King coming in for Darren Mullen. Mullen has changed his role at the club to chairman.

Round 1

Saturday August 23 (3pm)

At Mill Meadow: Moyola Park v Newry City 3PM

Round 2

Saturday August 30 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballymacash Rangers

Round 3

Saturday September 20 (3pm)

At Breda Park: Knockbreda v Newry City

Round 4

Saturday October 4 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Lisburn Distillery

Round 5

Saturday November 1 (2pm)

At Melvin Sports Arena: Strabane Athletic v Newry City

Round 6

Saturday November 8 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Coagh United

Round 7

Saturday November 29 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dollingstown

Round 8

Saturday Decmeber 6 (2pm)

At Crystal Park: Banbridge Town v Newry City

Round 9

Saturday December 13 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Rathfriland Rangers

Round 10

Saturday December 20 (2pm)

At Mullaghcall: Portstewart Town v Newry City

Round 11

Saturday December 27 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dergview

Round 12

Saturday January 3 (3pm)

At Dixon Park: Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City

Round 13

Saturday January 10 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Oxford Sunnyside

Round 14

Saturday January 17 (2pm)

At Hagan Park: Coagh United v Newry City

Round 15

Saturday January 31 (3pm)

At Iveagh Park: Rathfriland Rangers v Newry City

Round 16

Saturday February 7 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Portstewart Town

Round 17

Saturday February 21 (3pm)

At Bluebell Stadium: Ballymacash Rangers v Newry City

Round 18

Saturday February 28 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballyclare Comrades

Round 19

Saturday March 7 (3pm)

At New Grosvenor Park: Lisburn Distillery v Newry City

Round 20

Saturday March 14 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Knockbreda

Round 21

Saturday March 21 (3pm)

At Konckramer Park: Oxford Sunnyside v Newry City

Round 22

Saturday March 28 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Banbridge Town

Round 23

Saturday April 4 (3pm)

At Darragh Park: Dergview v Newry City

Round 24

Saturday April 11 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Moyola Park

Round 25

Saturday April 18 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Strabane Athletic

Round 26

Saturday April 25 (3pm)

At Planter’s Park: Dollingstown v Newry City

TRANSFERS

Incomings

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Rendina, Declan Carville, Andrew Martin (all Banbridge Town); Cormac McNally (Mindwell FC); Scott McCullough, Jason Cruaghwell (both Annagh United), Jordan King (Dollingstown); Thomas Lockhart (Unattached); Lee Newell (Ards); Jack Chambers (Rathfriland Rangers).Outgoings

Ryan McNickle (Ballymena United); Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde (both Warrenpoint Town)The loan players from last season: Lorcan Donnelly, Ben Harvey, Tommy Taggert, Jamie Doran and Casey Smyth have all returned to their parent clubs.

Related topics:Warrenpoint Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice