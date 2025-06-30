Newry City’s upcoming league fixtures revealed for 2025-26
It’s third-tier football for Newry this campaign, as they will play in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League – the same competition neighbours Warrenpoint Town won this past season.
It’s all change at The Showgrounds, with new manager Stuart King coming in for Darren Mullen. Mullen has changed his role at the club to chairman.
Round 1
Saturday August 23 (3pm)
At Mill Meadow: Moyola Park v Newry City 3PM
Round 2
Saturday August 30 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballymacash Rangers
Round 3
Saturday September 20 (3pm)
At Breda Park: Knockbreda v Newry City
Round 4
Saturday October 4 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Lisburn Distillery
Round 5
Saturday November 1 (2pm)
At Melvin Sports Arena: Strabane Athletic v Newry City
Round 6
Saturday November 8 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Coagh United
Round 7
Saturday November 29 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dollingstown
Round 8
Saturday Decmeber 6 (2pm)
At Crystal Park: Banbridge Town v Newry City
Round 9
Saturday December 13 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Rathfriland Rangers
Round 10
Saturday December 20 (2pm)
At Mullaghcall: Portstewart Town v Newry City
Round 11
Saturday December 27 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dergview
Round 12
Saturday January 3 (3pm)
At Dixon Park: Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City
Round 13
Saturday January 10 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Oxford Sunnyside
Round 14
Saturday January 17 (2pm)
At Hagan Park: Coagh United v Newry City
Round 15
Saturday January 31 (3pm)
At Iveagh Park: Rathfriland Rangers v Newry City
Round 16
Saturday February 7 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Portstewart Town
Round 17
Saturday February 21 (3pm)
At Bluebell Stadium: Ballymacash Rangers v Newry City
Round 18
Saturday February 28 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballyclare Comrades
Round 19
Saturday March 7 (3pm)
At New Grosvenor Park: Lisburn Distillery v Newry City
Round 20
Saturday March 14 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Knockbreda
Round 21
Saturday March 21 (3pm)
At Konckramer Park: Oxford Sunnyside v Newry City
Round 22
Saturday March 28 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Banbridge Town
Round 23
Saturday April 4 (3pm)
At Darragh Park: Dergview v Newry City
Round 24
Saturday April 11 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Moyola Park
Round 25
Saturday April 18 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Strabane Athletic
Round 26
Saturday April 25 (3pm)
At Planter’s Park: Dollingstown v Newry City
TRANSFERS
Incomings
Matthew Rendina, Declan Carville, Andrew Martin (all Banbridge Town); Cormac McNally (Mindwell FC); Scott McCullough, Jason Cruaghwell (both Annagh United), Jordan King (Dollingstown); Thomas Lockhart (Unattached); Lee Newell (Ards); Jack Chambers (Rathfriland Rangers).Outgoings
Ryan McNickle (Ballymena United); Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde (both Warrenpoint Town)The loan players from last season: Lorcan Donnelly, Ben Harvey, Tommy Taggert, Jamie Doran and Casey Smyth have all returned to their parent clubs.