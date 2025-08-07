The Stuart King era begins as Newry City’s season kicks off on Saturday
It’s a new era for City, with Stuart King taking over at the helm following Darren Mullen stepping down at the end of last season, and moving into a boardroom role as the club’s new chairperson.
There has also been a significant turnover in the playing squad, with 13 new signings arriving to The Showgrounds at the time of writing.
King has brought some familiar faces back to the club including Thomas Lockhart, Declan Carville, Lee Newell and Andy Martin, whilst he has also picked up two of local football’s brightest stars – Kane Rossiter and Ryan Fearon, who join from Camlough Rovers and Newry Celtic in the Carnbane League.
Scott McCullough – who has experience with Loughgall and Annagh United – will shore up the defensive side of things, whilst there is excitement about the signing of Jason Craughwell, who will be the first-choice goalkeeper.
However, Newry weren’t able to retain the services of their top goalscorer Ryan McNickle, who left the club to join Premiership side Ballymena United. Meanwhile regular starters Lorcan Forde and Adam Carroll moved down the dual carriageway to Warrenpoint Town, and veteran centre back Ryan McGivern retired.
Newry had a slow start to their pre season games, and took some difficult results including a 4-0 loss to Warrenpoint and a 3-0 loss to Loughgall, but they finished it on a high by defeating fellow Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League side Queen’s University 4-1.
Whilst league fixtures don’t get underway for another two weeks, Saturday marks the first competitive game of the Stuart King era, and his side will be expected to pick up a victory, as Greenisland compete in the Northern Amatuer Football League Division 1B.
Newry’s league fixtures for the 2025-26 season are as follows:
Round 1
Saturday August 23 (3pm)
At Mill Meadow: Moyola Park v Newry City 3PM
Round 2
Saturday August 30 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballymacash Rangers
Round 3
Saturday September 20 (3pm)
At Breda Park: Knockbreda v Newry City
Round 4
Saturday October 4 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Lisburn Distillery
Round 5
Saturday November 1 (2pm)
At Melvin Sports Arena: Strabane Athletic v Newry City
Round 6
Saturday November 8 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Coagh United
Round 7
Saturday November 29 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dollingstown
Round 8
Saturday Decmeber 6 (2pm)
At Crystal Park: Banbridge Town v Newry City
Round 9
Saturday December 13 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Rathfriland Rangers
Round 10
Saturday December 20 (2pm)
At Mullaghcall: Portstewart Town v Newry City
Round 11
Saturday December 27 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dergview
Round 12
Saturday January 3 (3pm)
At Dixon Park: Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City
Round 13
Saturday January 10 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Oxford Sunnyside
Round 14
Saturday January 17 (2pm)
At Hagan Park: Coagh United v Newry City
Round 15
Saturday January 31 (3pm)
At Iveagh Park: Rathfriland Rangers v Newry City
Round 16
Saturday February 7 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Portstewart Town
Round 17
Saturday February 21 (3pm)
At Bluebell Stadium: Ballymacash Rangers v Newry City
Round 18
Saturday February 28 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballyclare Comrades
Round 19
Saturday March 7 (3pm)
At New Grosvenor Park: Lisburn Distillery v Newry City
Round 20
Saturday March 14 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Knockbreda
Round 21
Saturday March 21 (3pm)
At Konckramer Park: Oxford Sunnyside v Newry City
Round 22
Saturday March 28 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Banbridge Town
Round 23
Saturday April 4 (3pm)
At Darragh Park: Dergview v Newry City
Round 24
Saturday April 11 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Moyola Park
Round 25
Saturday April 18 (3pm)
At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Strabane Athletic
Round 26
Saturday April 25 (3pm)
At Planter’s Park: Dollingstown v Newry City
TRANSFERS
Incomings
Matthew Rendina, Declan Carville, Andrew Martin (all Banbridge Town); Cormac McNally (Mindwell FC); Scott McCullough, Jason Cruaghwell (both Annagh United), Jordan King (Dollingstown); Thomas Lockhart (Unattached); Lee Newell (Ards); Jack Chambers (Rathfriland Rangers); Kane Rossiter (Camlough Rovers); Ryan Fearon (Newry Celtic); Shane Forbes (Carrick Rangers).Outgoings
Ryan McGivern (Retired); Ryan McNickle (Ballymena United); Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde (both Warrenpoint Town). The loan players from last season: Lorcan Donnelly, Ben Harvey, Tommy Taggert, Jamie Doran and Casey Smyth have all returned to their parent clubs.