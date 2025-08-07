The Stuart King era begins as Newry City’s season kicks off on Saturday

Stuart King takes charge of his first competitive game as Newry City manager this Saturday.

​Newry City get their season underway this Saturday, as they travel to Carrickfergus to take on Greenisland in the opening round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It’s a new era for City, with Stuart King taking over at the helm following Darren Mullen stepping down at the end of last season, and moving into a boardroom role as the club’s new chairperson.

There has also been a significant turnover in the playing squad, with 13 new signings arriving to The Showgrounds at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King has brought some familiar faces back to the club including Thomas Lockhart, Declan Carville, Lee Newell and Andy Martin, whilst he has also picked up two of local football’s brightest stars – Kane Rossiter and Ryan Fearon, who join from Camlough Rovers and Newry Celtic in the Carnbane League.

Scott McCullough – who has experience with Loughgall and Annagh United – will shore up the defensive side of things, whilst there is excitement about the signing of Jason Craughwell, who will be the first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Newry weren’t able to retain the services of their top goalscorer Ryan McNickle, who left the club to join Premiership side Ballymena United. Meanwhile regular starters Lorcan Forde and Adam Carroll moved down the dual carriageway to Warrenpoint Town, and veteran centre back Ryan McGivern retired.

Newry had a slow start to their pre season games, and took some difficult results including a 4-0 loss to Warrenpoint and a 3-0 loss to Loughgall, but they finished it on a high by defeating fellow Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League side Queen’s University 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst league fixtures don’t get underway for another two weeks, Saturday marks the first competitive game of the Stuart King era, and his side will be expected to pick up a victory, as Greenisland compete in the Northern Amatuer Football League Division 1B.

Newry’s league fixtures for the 2025-26 season are as follows:

​

Round 1

Saturday August 23 (3pm)

At Mill Meadow: Moyola Park v Newry City 3PM

Round 2

Saturday August 30 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballymacash Rangers

Round 3

Saturday September 20 (3pm)

At Breda Park: Knockbreda v Newry City​

Round 4

Saturday October 4 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Lisburn Distillery

Round 5

Saturday November 1 (2pm)

At Melvin Sports Arena: Strabane Athletic v Newry City

Round 6

Saturday November 8 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Coagh United

Round 7

Saturday November 29 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dollingstown

Round 8

Saturday Decmeber 6 (2pm)

At Crystal Park: Banbridge Town v Newry City

Round 9

Saturday December 13 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Rathfriland Rangers

Round 10

Saturday December 20 (2pm)

At Mullaghcall: Portstewart Town v Newry City

Round 11

Saturday December 27 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Dergview

Round 12

Saturday January 3 (3pm)

At Dixon Park: Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City

Round 13

Saturday January 10 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Oxford Sunnyside

Round 14

Saturday January 17 (2pm)

At Hagan Park: Coagh United v Newry City

Round 15

Saturday January 31 (3pm)

At Iveagh Park: Rathfriland Rangers v Newry City

Round 16

Saturday February 7 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Portstewart Town

Round 17

Saturday February 21 (3pm)

At Bluebell Stadium: Ballymacash Rangers v Newry City

Round 18

Saturday February 28 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Ballyclare Comrades

Round 19

Saturday March 7 (3pm)

At New Grosvenor Park: Lisburn Distillery v Newry City

Round 20

Saturday March 14 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Knockbreda

Round 21

Saturday March 21 (3pm)

At Konckramer Park: Oxford Sunnyside v Newry City

Round 22

Saturday March 28 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Banbridge Town

Round 23

Saturday April 4 (3pm)

At Darragh Park: Dergview v Newry City

Round 24

Saturday April 11 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Moyola Park

Round 25

Saturday April 18 (3pm)

At The Showgrounds: Newry City v Strabane Athletic

Round 26

Saturday April 25 (3pm)

At Planter’s Park: Dollingstown v Newry City

​

TRANSFERS​

Incomings

Matthew Rendina, Declan Carville, Andrew Martin (all Banbridge Town); Cormac McNally (Mindwell FC); Scott McCullough, Jason Cruaghwell (both Annagh United), Jordan King (Dollingstown); Thomas Lockhart (Unattached); Lee Newell (Ards); Jack Chambers (Rathfriland Rangers); Kane Rossiter (Camlough Rovers); Ryan Fearon (Newry Celtic); Shane Forbes (Carrick Rangers).Outgoings

Ryan McGivern (Retired); Ryan McNickle (Ballymena United); Adam Carroll and Lorcan Forde (both Warrenpoint Town). The loan players from last season: Lorcan Donnelly, Ben Harvey, Tommy Taggert, Jamie Doran and Casey Smyth have all returned to their parent clubs.