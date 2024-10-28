'There is character in that changing room and I know we'll get out of this' says Newry City boss Darren Mullen

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Playr-Fit Championship: Ballyclare Comrades 3 Newry City 1

Newry City suffered a fourth-straight away league defeat on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Ballyclare Comrades, but manager Darren Mullen remains confident that his team will work themselves out of their slump.

His return to the dugout after 18 months away has given the club a lift, but they remain second-from-bottom in the Playr-Fit Championship.

However, he is confident that things will turn around.

Adam Carroll was Newry City's lone goalscorer against Ballyclare Comrades. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

“Yes, there is still a lot to fix,” he told the club's social media channel.

“But I’m not coming out of here with a glum face today. I'm not happy, I never like getting beat, but this is a work in progress.

“As I have said before, I wouldn't have been brought in if everything was going well. There are things to fix.

“But what I will say is that's a changing room that does have character. To be honest, when I was on the outside looking in I was questioning it and I'm sure other people are as well.

Newry goalkeeper Conor Mitchell saved a penalty on Saturday afternoon. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

“I'm in that changing room, I know that we have character, and I know that we will get out of this.”

The Comrades triumph

Newry had the first chance in the game when Steven Ball curled an effort towards goal from 12 yards out, but he was denied by a stunning Gerard Walker save at full stretch.

However, it was Ballyclare who went in front when Darius Roohi latched onto a Michael Morgan through ball, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net just past the half hour mark.

With half-time approaching, Roohi got his second when he met Caolan Donnelly’s free kick with a glancing header and found the far corner of the net.

The game was virtually put to bed early in the second half when Liam Hassan converted the home side’s third goal from close range.

Newry showed signs of life on 51 minutes when Fra McCaffrey’s right footed cross was met by Adam Carroll, who finished expertly with a header.

Roohi had a chance to grab his hat trick for Ballyclare midway through the second half, but his penalty was saved by Newry shot stopper Conor Mitchell.

‘We’re up for this’

“That (asking the supporters for patience) is easy for me to say, but it’s difficult for supporters to hear,” said Mullen.

“Supporters want instant wins; I want instant wins. What I will say to the fans if they have any doubts about what the changing room is like, we’re up for this. We know that we’re in a fight here.

“This is a very difficult league. For me, the reason I was brought back in was to bring stability, get us back on solid footing and lift the atmosphere.

“In fairness the atmosphere has been good, and I spoke to them there to make sure we’re not coming to training on Tuesday night with long faces.”

MATCH STATS

Ballyclare Comrades: Gerard Walker, Michael Mervyn, Lee McCune, Owen McConville, Liam Hassin, Darius Roohi, Michael Morgan, Tomas Gilmour, Caolan Donnelly, Lewis Tennant, Ronan McAleer.

Unused subs: Adam Ritchie, Corrie Burns, Marcus Murphy, Conor Quinn, Bryce Gray, Lee McGreevy, Alan McMurtry.

Newry City: Conor Mitchell, Ryan McGivern, Fra McCaffrey, Alex O’Brien, Adam Carroll, Lorcan Forde, Steven Ball, Stephen Moan, Ryan McNickle, Donal Scullion, Jamie O’Flaherty.

Unused subs: OisinMcStay, Gavin Smith, Ciaran O’Connor, Adam Salley, Oisin Coleman, Dualta Honey, Evan McEnteggart

Referee: Gareth Stewart.